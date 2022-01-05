Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.01.2022
Vicinity Motor meldet 24 Mio. Dollar Einzelauftrag für 2022!
WKN: 924128 ISIN: IL0010832371 Ticker-Symbol: TOU 
Tradegate
04.01.22
21:01 Uhr
0,292 Euro
-0,004
-1,35 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CYREN LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CYREN LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2820,29004.01.
0,2740,29804.01.
05.01.2022 | 01:08
Cyren Ltd: Cyren Announces New Head of Marketing

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN), a provider of email security and threat intelligence solutions, today announced it has appointed Mike Fleck as Vice President of Marketing to support its strategic growth initiatives. Mike will have responsibility for all Cyren marketing functions, including corporate marketing, digital marketing, and corporate communications.

"Mike possesses a rare combination of cybersecurity subject matter expertise and marketing acumen which make him a great addition to our team as we work to raise awareness of Cyren with decision-makers in our key target market segments," said Brett Jackson, Cyren's Chief Executive Officer.

Mike Fleck joined Cyren in May 2020. He has served in marketing, sales, and technical leadership roles in the cybersecurity industry since 2003. Prior to Cyren, Mike was a Vice President at Constella Intelligence (formerly, 4iQ) where he was the general manager of their OEM threat intelligence business. Mike previously ran marketing at Covata Limited which he joined via acquisition of an encryption-based data security startup he co-founded and served as CEO for 8 years.

"All enterprises that are engaged in trying to fight back the tide of evasive phishing attacks would benefit from Cyren's anti-phishing solution," said Mike Fleck. "Cyren Inbox Security stands on the shoulders of our threat detection expertise honed by our nearly 20 years tenure - this is a unique competitive advantage for Cyren in the enterprise space. I am convinced of Cyren's potential and look forward to helping to grow the business."

About Cyren

More than 1.3 billion users around the world rely on Cyren's cloud security solutions to protect them against cyber-attacks every day. Powered by the world's largest security cloud, Cyren (NASDAQ: CYRN) delivers fast time-to-protection with embedded threat detection, threat intelligence and email security solutions. Learn more at www.cyren.com.

Media Contact
Angelique Faul
Code Red Security PR
cyren@coderedsecuritypr.co.uk
+1 513-633-0897

Investor Contact
Kenneth Tarpey, CFO
Cyren
kenneth.tarpey@cyren.com
+1.703.760.3435

SOURCE: Cyren Ltd



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/680820/Cyren-Announces-New-Head-of-Marketing

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
