Real Estate Wealth Lab: The New Research Model Helping Investors Time The Market

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / Online real estate intelligence boutique REWL (Real Estate Wealth Lab) launched officially in September 2021 and is already reinventing how people in the Canadian and US Real Estate markets invest by redefining and delivering data and analysis through digital AI, actionable intelligence, and applied methodologies.

REWL has large goals for real estate investors with aims at helping clients diversify into new investment markets, access the latest market research analysis, leverage the new Real Estate Cycle Formula, and know when and how the latest politics and policies affect real estate portfolios. As an active community of investors, analysts, researchers, and experts the REWL platform will offer its members unique insider insight and opportunities that go above and beyond in the real estate investment market.

Of REWL's breakout success and just how they are standing out in a slew of online real estate ventures, Jennifer Hunt, CIO of REWL has this to say: "I am doing what I've always done - research, analysis, and critical thinking. I'm rallying partners to support me in actually giving investors the REAL way to analyze markets. My brand new methodology, with more indicators than ever before."

To gain this sort of following so quickly, REWL has followed a framework of groundbreaking innovation and established analytics tools. The startup offers monthly events, a free newsletter with actionable intelligence and prognosis, access to research, experts, analyzers and calculators, and much more, all geared with the real estate investor in mind. Since REWL is not tied to profits from mortgages, title operations, or other real estate sales, nor does it have on-the-ground agents to support, its interests are totally aligned with its clients. This allows REWL to truly help real estate investors on their journey, rather than be solely focused on earnings alone.

At launch, REWL is serving both the US and Canadian market with multiple events and relevant investment insights available to both free and paid consumers.

"Jennifer Hunt and the Real Estate Wealth Lab (REWL) are a fantastic source for real estate news in Canada and the USA. The live digital events are filled with insightful research, analysis, and tactics from industry experts. The Real Estate Intelligence Letters succinctly inform you about real estate news and what it means for you as an investor. For real estate investors who want to take their business and goals to the next level, REWL is for you." says Cynthia S., real estate investor and REWL member.

About the Company

The Real Estate Wealth Lab is rapidly becoming one of the most in-demand communities for the next level of North American Real Estate Investors. The REWL research and executive team (Jennifer, Ken, Vincent, Niran, and Yan) have combined their experience and expertise from different specialties. The platform's tools, research, and events are specifically created for those real estate investors who are not beginners, but who are looking for tools and data that is not typically offered to more experienced investors.

