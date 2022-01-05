Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Vicinity Motor meldet 24 Mio. Dollar Einzelauftrag für 2022!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 875558 ISIN: FR0000039299 Ticker-Symbol: BOP 
Tradegate
04.01.22
21:10 Uhr
4,968 Euro
+0,026
+0,53 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
BOLLORE SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOLLORE SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,9004,95407:45
4,9224,95607:43
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BALYO
BALYO SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BALYO SA1,242-0,32 %
BOLLORE SE4,968+0,53 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.