Northern Data AG: Northern Data Provides Operations Update for 2021 and Confirms Guidance for FY2021

In 2021 Northern Data generated:

26,554 green 1 ETH (Aug - Dec)

666 BTC (Sep - Dec)

In December 2021 Northern Data generated:

5,740 green 1 ETH

227 BTC

Northern Data had 18,000 ASIC miners online end of Dec'21

Guidance FY2021 confirmed.

FRANKFURT, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2022 / Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2 , ISIN: DE000A0SMU87 / ISIN DE000A3E5EZ5), the leading value generator for HPC infrastructure solutions, today provided an operations update for 2021.

CEO Aroosh Thillainathan: "We have kept the GPU computing power constantly high and continued to expand our Bitcoin mining capacity. On this basis, we confirm our guidance for fiscal year 2021 with revenues of EUR 180-220 million and EBITDA of EUR 100-125 million."

1 Based on almost exclusively renewable energy.

About Northern Data:

We at Northern Data are firmly convinced that High-Performance Computing (HPC) will unlock unprecedented potential and opportunities for research and development, business and, ultimately, human progress. Our multinational organization is rapidly staking out a position of global leadership in the area of GPU- and ASIC-based solutions by designing and operating ultra-efficient, green HPC infrastructures. We offer a unique combination of intelligent, sustainable data centers, cutting-edge hardware and self-developed software for various HPC applications such as bitcoin mining, blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, IoT and graphics rendering. The Northern Data Group currently operates custom large-scale data centers and proprietary mobile high-performance data centers for unparalleled site selection flexibility and employs a workforce of some 200 people in seven countries.

Investor Relations:

Jens-Philipp Briemle

Head of Investor Relations

An der Welle 3

60322 Frankfurt am Main

E-Mail: jens-philipp.briemle@northerndata.de

Telefon: +49 171 557 6989

SOURCE: Northern Bitcoin AG

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/681048/Northern-Data-Provides-Operations-Update-for-2021-and-Confirms-Guidance-for-FY2021