- (PLX AI) - Swisscom has acquired a majority stake in Innovative Web Group, expanding its competencies in Web and e-government solutions for public administrations and community-based organisations.
- • Through this acquisition, Swisscom is strengthening Localcities, a product offered by its subsidiary Swisscom Directories Ltd for Swiss communities and associations
- • The Zurich-based group was founded in 2000 and has around 50 employees
- • The parties have agreed not to disclose the financial terms of the transaction
SWISSCOM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de