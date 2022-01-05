The equity funding round is provided by Toscafund and its private equity arm, Penta Capital, and will be used to extend CellPoint's global reach and penetrate new market verticals.

CellPoint Digital, a leading global provider of digital commerce and payment solutions, today announced an equity financing round of $25M provided byToscafund and its private equity arm, Penta Capital, to build on a series of major successes in recent years.

The move follows a series of investments by Toscafund and Penta Capital into CellPoint Digital following their initial investment in 2019 and brings their total investment to over $56M. It also marks a strengthening of the relationship between the businesses. As a market leader in payment orchestration for travel, CellPoint Digital is now offering its platform to new markets including retail, gaming, crypto and digital content.

By orchestrating payments across regions and payment methods, CellPoint Digital allows merchants to adopt a multi-acquirer payments model that opens up new opportunities for growth. CellPoint Digital helps increase top-line revenue utilizing intelligent routing, increasing authorizations, and providing system uptime transparency, and reduces the operation cost of accepting cross border payments. CellPoint Digital also adds value at checkout by delivering a frictionless payment experience, presenting customers with the payment methods they want to use, no matter where they are in the world.

Kristian Gjerding, CEO at CellPoint Digital said: "The past few years have seen extraordinary growth for CellPoint Digital. We continue to experience strong demand from a range of enterprises wishing to optimise their digital payment and commerce solutions, while countering the major challenges they face with existing providers to deliver quickly and cost-efficiently."

"With a business foundation that is stronger than it's ever been, the logical next step is to widen our global reach and penetrate new market verticals that stand to be transformed by our solutions."

Steven Scott, Founding Partner of Penta Capital, said: "We are delighted to finance this next stage of CellPoint Digital's expansion. The company continues to solve the most critical problem that businesses face today: the optimization of a customer's entire path to purchase across all their digital channels."

"Based on winning key new clients, and with the aggressive growth strategy and penetration into new sectors, we see yet another compelling growth opportunity and look forward to working together with CellPoint Digital's experienced management team to support this new phase of development."

Echoing the thoughts of Penta Capital, Paul Glover, CFO at CellPoint Digital: "Our expansion plan is exciting, and we are thrilled to partner with Penta Capital once again to further accelerate our company's development."

"Toscafund have a great track record of investing in high-growth companies and their commitment is testament to our market traction and growth potential by delivering high ROI digital solutions. The new investment will enable us to further scale our team globally as well as drive additional innovation into our unique platform."

Ends

About CellPoint Digital

CellPoint Digital is a fintech leader in payment orchestration. CellPoint Digital's main solution is a powerful omni-channel Payment Orchestration Platform that optimises digital payment transactions, from cards or alternative payment methods, and accelerates the deployment of new payment options. Merchants can easily scale their own payment ecosystem across the world, unify the customer payment experience across their website, mobile apps and other channels, optimize the routing of each transaction, increase conversion rates and minimise payment costs.

CellPoint Digital has offices in Copenhagen, Dallas, Dubai, London, Miami, Pune and Singapore. Visit www.cellpointdigital.com to learn more.

About Toscafund Asset Management LLP

Toscafund Asset Management LLP, founded in 2000 by Martin Hughes, is a specialist investment manager with approximately $4.5bn of assets under management. Specialist areas of investment include listed equities in the financials and payments sectors, growth capital for private companies, UK commercial property and bespoke private equity deals. Toscafund is based in London with offices also in Manchester (UK), Melbourne, New York and Hong Kong.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220105005122/en/

Contacts:

Becky Sales

becky@skyparlour.com