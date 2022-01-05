- (PLX AI) - Axfood shares fell almost 4% in early trading after Carnegie cut the stock to sell from hold.
- • Price target SEK 230
- • Axfood shares now have an excessive valuation after very strong gains, Carnegie said
- • Willys's sales momentum has slowed, hampered by tough comparisons, and it faces significant investments over the next three years before cost efficiencies and synergies are due to kick in from 2025: Carnegie
- • Q4 results may be soft, with online sales in slight decline and flat like-for-like sales, Carnegie forecast
