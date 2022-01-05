Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.01.2022
2022 Bets: Die Kaufgelegenheit? Der perfekte Turnaround in 2022?
WKN: A0ERKS ISIN: FI0009013429 Ticker-Symbol: C1C 
Frankfurt
05.01.22
09:13 Uhr
46,400 Euro
+0,960
+2,11 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
05.01.2022
Cargotec Corporation: Kalmar partners with Coast Autonomous Inc. to speed up the development of robotic solutions to the market

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 5 JANUARY 2022 AT 11 AM (EET)

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has signed a joint development agreement with Coast Autonomous Inc. to speed up the development and launch of robotic solutions across the mobile equipment offering. To emphasise the common long-term interests of the partnership between the companies, Kalmar has become a minority shareholder of Coast Autonomous.

The joint development agreement and investment in Coast Autonomous follows the introduction of Kalmar Robotic Portfolio - a future range of intelligent, flexible and autonomous mobile equipment solutions designed to improve safety, eco-efficiency and productivity of cargo and material handling in ports and terminals, distribution centers and heavy logistics.

Coast Autonomous is an autonomous driving technology start-up based in California, USA, providing mobility solutions to move people and goods in urban and industrial environments. Coast Autonomous has developed a proprietary autonomous vehicle system that includes mapping and localisation, robotics and artificial intelligence, fleet management and supervision. In the initial phase, the partnership between Kalmar and Coast Autonomous will focus on the autonomous driving functionality of the Kalmar RoboTractor - an autonomous terminal tractor.

Lasse Eriksson, Vice President, Technology at Kalmar: "Partnership between Kalmar and Coast Autonomous highlights the importance of collaboration in our industry, especially in the area of robotics. Coast's unique technology that addresses safety on each level and the broad experience in autonomous driving solutions provides us with a great opportunity to accelerate the robotisation journey and the launch of Kalmar Robotic Portfolio. As safety is the key criteria in everything we do at Kalmar, we are excited about the collaboration with Coast and the opportunity to integrate their safe autonomous driving solutions that will enable autonomous operation in mixed-traffic environments in the future."

Adrian Sussmann, President and CFO, Coast Autonomous: "Our technologists have been focused, for over twenty years, on developing safe autonomous vehicle systems for pedestrian and industrial environments. The collaboration with Kalmar is the perfect application for our technology and we are excited to integrate our robotic solutions into their best-in-class vehicles, bringing improved safety and efficiency to the market. To work with the market leading OEM in ports and terminal operations is an amazing opportunity and a wonderful endorsement of our unique approach. We are at the dawn of a new era in robotics and the partnership with Kalmar validates our belief that safe autonomous vehicles will proliferate rapidly in industrial settings providing tremendous benefit and value for all."

Further information for the press:


Lasse Eriksson, Vice President, Technology, Kalmar, lasse.eriksson@kalmarglobal.com

Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move.www.kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's

Attachment

  • Kalmar Robotic Portfolio (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8f264902-dee0-4ee0-89e7-b0f24a3b5d52)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
