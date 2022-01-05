Researchers in Singapore have created a flexible framework for designing hotspot-resistant shingled modules. Their work is claimed to be perfectly compatible with existing manufacturing techniques.Researchers at the Solar Energy Research Institute of Singapore (SERIS) have proposed a new design for shingled solar modules that they claim could make these products less susceptible to shading and hotspots, which remain the main hurdles to overcome for wider commercial adoption of this PV technology. "Rather than proposing a particular interconnection or module architecture as a one-size-fits-all ...

