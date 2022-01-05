ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE (ITM), a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, today announced that CEO, Steffen Schuster will present a corporate overview and update at the virtual 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 8am ET (2pm CET).

End

ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE

ITM, a radiopharmaceutical biotech company, is dedicated to providing the most precise cancer radiotherapeutics and diagnostics to meet the needs of patients, clinicians and our partners through excellence in development, production and global supply. With patient benefit as the driving principle for all we do, ITM is advancing a broad pipeline, including two phase III studies, combining its high-quality radioisotopes with targeting molecules to develop precision oncology treatments. ITM is leveraging its leadership and nearly two decades of radiopharma expertise combined with its worldwide network to enable nuclear medicine to reach its full potential for helping patients live longer and better. For more information please visit: www.itm-radiopharma.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220105005511/en/

Contacts:

ITM Contact

Corporate Communications

Julia Hofmann Susanne Karlsson

Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 89 329 8986 1502

Email: communications@itm-radiopharma.com

ITM Media Requests

Trophic Communications

Stephanie May or Valeria Fisher

Phone: +49 175 8041816

Email: itm@trophic.eu

Investor Contact

Ben Orzelek

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 89 329 8986 1009

Email: Ben.Orzelek@itm-radiopharma.com