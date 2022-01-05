NASDAQ OMX Nordic: IT - Equity Derivatives Test - Extra maintenance Window Equity Derivatives Test (EqD Test) and Ext 4

Maintenance window There will be an extra maintenance window for EqD Test and Ext 4 on Friday, January 7th. The maintenance window will run from 06:00 CET to 12:00 CET. During this time the test systems will not be available for testing. The scheduled MWAT scenarios will not be run this day. Contact If you have any questions in regards to this IT-Notice please contact us. Best Regards Tech Support Global Market Operations Group: + 46 8 405 6750 technicalsupport@nasdaq.com http://business.nasdaq.com/