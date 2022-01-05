Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp.: Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Completes the Installation of 33,000 feet of KBI Flexi-Pave in Atlanta's Iconic Beltline

TAMPA BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2022 / Atlantic Power, and Infrastructure Corp. (OTC PINK:AWSL) is pleased to announce it has completed the installation of 33,000 feet of its proprietary KBI Flexi ® -Pave at the "Beltline Walkway and Bicycle Park" in Atlanta, Georgia.

This completed section of the Beltline is now open and being enjoyed by residents and visitors. Prior to installing Flexi®-Pave, the client, over the past five years embarked on extensive in-ground testing, concluding that KBI Flexi ® -Pave was unquestionably the best product for their renowned landmark.

During the extensive 5 years of testing, the client was determined to have nothing but the best for The Beltline. Their testing unequivocally determined that the unique benefits of KBI Flexi ® -Pave would further enhance Atlanta's Beltline. The installation of KBI Flexi ® -Pave has increased the width the existing Asphalt Path by an average of 2 feet on either side on 33,000 feet of the Walkway and Bicycle Path. This will benefit the Beltline by reducing the amount of erosion that occurs following heavy storms, that have historically caused water to flow off the sides of the asphalt and eroding the subbase underneath the asphalt, which subsequently resulted in costly failures and damage to the sides of the asphalt path.

The ability of KBI Flexi ® -Pave to allow 3,000 + gallons of water to pass through every square foot of KBI Flexi ® -Pave per hour reduces the possibility of storm water damage. In addition, KBI Flexi ® -Pave naturally provides 'Passive Nutrient Removal' as the stormwater flows through the KBI Flexi ® -Pave into the aquifer, benefitting improved stormwater management and in-ground water quality.

The clients extensive research further determined that the 'non-cracking' capabilities of KBI Flexi ® -Pave will provide an added benefit to cyclists and walkers, who will be less likely to have accidents that are commonly associated with failing asphalt.

The client further added that they are proud of the fact that they are environmentally conscientious, with the installation of KBI Flexi ® -Pave they consumed 11,000 used scrap car and truck tires to manufacture the KBI Flexi ® -Pave, verses these 11,000 tires from becoming hazardous waste. The manufacturing of KBI Flexi ® -Pave includes the use of recycled tire granule, aggregate, and a proprietary binding agent, resulting in a totally benign environmentally correct flexible porous paving solution.

About the Beltline

The Beltline is one of the largest, most wide-ranging urban development programs in the United States. It is the catalyst for making Atlanta a Global Beacon for equitable, inclusive, and sustainable city life. Providing residents and guests with a greater ability to enjoy the city, intermingle and socialize. The Beltline has already established over 33 miles of multi-use, urban trails and over 46 miles of improved streetscapes that have become an integral part of the Atlanta Beltline program.

Learn more: www.beltline.org

The proprietary KBI Flexi ® -Pave was developed by K.B. Industries, Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp. KBI Flexi ® -Pave is one of the flagship products from KBI's Scrap Tire Construction Products - Division (STCP).

About Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp…

Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp… a vehicle for proven sustainable environmentally beneficial technologies. Divisions include:

Scrap Tire Construction Products (STCP) converts recycled tire material into proven, sustainable infrastructure products

Through API's KB. Industries, the company manufactures and distributes its proprietary KBI Flexi ® -Pave flexible porous paving. K.B Industries, Inc's Flexi ® -Pave, has over the past 20 years combined sustainable technology and experience. This has solved many infrastructure problems using innovative materials and design approaches, such as in many water treatment and shoreline protection projects, including ship docks.

STCP uses the natural, vulcanized strength of scrap tires, along with KBI's proprietary technology, and converts the "Recycled Tire Granules" into proven, sustainable infrastructure construction products. KBI's Flexi ® -Pave, is used in storm water management and erosion control projects. KBI Flexi ® -Pave offers long and short-term permeability, flexibility, crack resistance (even freeze-thaw conditions) trip hazard resistance and slip resistance.

KBI created this massively porous but strong structural material that can be used for a variety of infrastructure applications with demonstrated success, benefitting the environment economically. Notable locations include; Yellowstone National Park; Arlington National Cemetery; Seaside Park's Band Shell, City of Bridgeport, Connecticut; Red Butte Gardens, Utah; Kew Botanical Gardens, London England.

Next generation Tire Recycling (NGTR) is responsible for the development of and implementation of Tire recycling Plants.

API's NGTR is responsible for the development of Tire Recycling Plants. Our facilities will convert used car, truck and off-the-road (OTR) tires into high quality engineered recycled tire granule that is specifically sized for KBI's scrap tire construction products. This eco-friendly commodity is used in KBI infrastructure projects in the USA and International markets.

The finished fiber and wire free granule can be sold internally to other API facilities being planned for around the globe.

Zero Emissions Waste 2 Energy (ZEW2E) Technology offers a scalable solution to mankind's increasing garbage and waste problems.

API's ZEW2E converts municipal solid waste (MSW), as well as biomass agricultural, yard, food, and raw sewage into energy pellets. These pellets are a beneficial commodity that can be used for fertilizer, animal feed, fuel, or electricity, using our Zero Emission Waste to Electricity ( ZEW2E ) solution.

These pellets can be used as fertilizer or fuel or can be repurposed further to produce Syngas. This product can drive an electrical turbine with no measurable harmful emissions, subsequently protecting our livable environment.

Water Purification Next Generation (WPNG) is leading efforts to develop energy efficient water treatment solutions.

API's sustainable technology removes harmful algae blooms from freshwater rivers and lakes, and red (Red Tide) algae blooms from salt water. The marine vessels are lightweight in construction and easily transported, offering incredible versatility. Using solar powered, wind propelled communication technology, these machines literally see flaws in the water around them and correct those flaws by restoring natural balance and producing a valuable byproduct for resale.

Earth reclamation Next Generation (ERNG) utilizes sustainable soil stabilization technology to control serious problems from dust erosion to road stabilization

API's ERNG resolves the constant challenge of maintaining non-paved roads using soil stabilization technology that is achieved by advanced, cross-linking polymer breakthroughs. This technology reduces erosion and the need for repair. It also improves dust control significantly, which is essential for solar farms that need to be "dust free."

