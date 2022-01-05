Resgreen Group International, Inc.: Resgreen Group Announces Purchase Order of Material Handling System for Atlantic Precision Products

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MI / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2022 / Resgreen Group International (OTCPINK:RGGI), a leading mobile robot company, announced today that RGGI has received an initial Purchase Order to develop, install, and commission an automated material handling solution for Atlantic Precision Products' molding center.

The system will utilize several unique products from RGGI: including up to three PullBuddy AGVs with customized load handling frames, wireless pushbuttons (for call and release), wireless stack lights (for status indication), and BotWay fleet management software. This autonomous transport system will also provide management with a staging area matrix for efficient storage and retrieval.

"This is a perfect job for RGGI since it utilizes local products and systems developed in Shelby Township, providing a demonstrable working model literally down the street from our own facility. It provides the customer with the freedom to pay attention to high value unit work rather than mundane transport tasks. This solution is relevant and timely in today's market as so many businesses are dealing with acute labor shortages at this level." stated Parsh Patel, CEO of Resgreen Group

The system will be operational Q1, 2022 and is intended to address labor shortage issues by augmenting the existing workforce. Standard labor will then be freed up to perform higher value tasks elsewhere in the plant environment.

"Atlantic Precision Products (APP) will be accelerating the next level of automation at all three of our plants during 2022. Our close working relationship with RGGI offers a unique opportunity to migrate toward an Industry 4.0 approach. Current automation on our forty-four injection molding machines will now communicate with RGGI AGV systems to relieve direct labor. We will also integrate many of the ERP activities into RGGI management software to improve quality and provide real time updates. Phase I completion is targeted for Q1, 2022 and we will expand thereafter." stated Rodger Cherry, COO of Atlantic Precision Products (APP)

For a complete review of the company please visit https://resgreengroup.com

About Resgreen Group International (RGGI):

RGGI is a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence Robotics (AIRs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). RGGI's highly skilled engineers have years of experience in the material handling and robotics industries, which has led to significant intellectual property for the company.

RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology, and management systems. For more information visit http://resgreengroup.com .

About Atlantic Precision Products (APP):

Atlantic Precision Products' injection molding capabilities offer clamping forces ranging from 35 tons to 528 tons over the span of 44 injection molding machines - set up to handle both low-volume production and high-volume production injection molding needs.

Whether you have a completely new idea for a product, or you have an existing design you would like to improve, we can offer the engineering services you need. Atlantic Precision Products also offers a full range of metrology and mold flow analysis services - guaranteeing optimal operational performance and capability on every project.

Our engineers are highly experienced in Rapid Prototyping. We can help you select the most appropriate rapid process for your unique plastic product needs - ensuring you meet even the most stringent time demands, while guaranteeing production of the highest quality plastic products.

