Fabled Copper Corp.: Fabled Copper Corp Launches AGORACOM Platform For Online Marketing And Verified Discussion Forum For Clean Social Media Engagement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 05, 2022 / Fabled Copper Corp (CSE:FABL) ("Fabled" or the "Company") a junior mining exploration company focused on creating value for stakeholders through the exploration and development of its existing copper properties located in northern British Columbia, announces the launch of a 12 month online marketing campaign through AGORACOM for the purposes of targeting new potential investors who are specifically interested in the Company's business model, as well as engaging current shareholders. The Company is paying $0 in cash for the program due to AGORACOM's cashless and fully compliant shares for services program.

SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE THROUGH AGORACOM DIGITAL NETWORK

In 2019, AGORACOM surpassed 600 million page views, exceeded industry engagement metrics by over 400% and has served over 350 public companies.

The Fabled HUB containing multiple landing pages, videos, photos and other helpful information updated in real-time over the next 12 months will be live on January 11 and can be found at:

https://agoracom.com/ir/FabledCopperCorp

The Fabled HUB will receive significant exposure through continuous brand impression, content marketing, search engine marketing and social media engagement throughout the entire AGORACOM network. AGORACOM is the only small cap marketing firm to hold a Twitter Verified badge, averaging 4.2 million Twitter impressions per month in 2019.

MODERATED DISCUSSION FOR MANAGEMENT AND SHAREHOLDERS

The Company has also launched a "CEO Verified" Discussion Forum on AGORACOM to serve as the Company's primary social media platform to interact with both current and prospective shareholders in a fully moderated environment.

The Fabled discussion forum can be found at:

https://agoracom.com/ir/FabledCopperCorp/forums/discussion

Peter Hawley, Fabled President and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"It is a pleasure to once again to work with the AGORACOM and the support and belief in the Muskwa Copper Project and the Company by the willingness to accept staged shares in the Company with the belief that will increase in value speaks well of a great relationship."

SHARES FOR SERVICES

The Company has entered into an agreement with AGORACOM in connection with the above services. Subject to regulatory approval, the Company will pay AGORACOM $80,000 (+ HST) in consideration for the services AGORACOM will provide to the Company during the 12-month term of the agreement as follows:

• $20,000 + HST Shares For Services upon commencement January 1, 2022 for setup;

• $15,000 + HST Shares For Services on March 1, 2022;

• $15,000 + HST Shares For Services at end of sixth month June 1, 2022;

• $15,000 + HST Shares For Services at end of ninth month September 1, 2022; and

• $15,000 + HST Shares For Services at end of term December 31, 2022.

The deemed price of the securities to be issued will be determined after the date services are provided to Fabled in each period and are to be calculated using the closing trading price of Fabled's common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange on each of the dates as stated above.

About AGORACOM

AGORACOM is the pioneer of online marketing, broadcasting, conferences and investor relations services to North American small and mid-cap public companies, with more than 300 companies served. AGORACOM is the home of more than 7.7 million investors that visited 55.2 million times and read over 600 million pages of information over the last 10 years. The average visit of 8min 43sec is more than double that of global financial sites, which can be attributed to the implementation and enforcement of the strongest moderation rules in the industry.

About Fabled Copper Corp.

Fabled Copper is a junior mining exploration company. Its current focus is to creating value for stakeholders through the exploration and development of its existing copper properties located in northern British Columbia. The Muskwa Project comprises a total of 76 claims in two non-contiguous blocks and totals approximately 8,064.9 hectares, located in the Liard Mining Division in northern British Columbia.

For further information, please visit the company's website at https://fabledcoppercorp.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Peter Hawley, President and Chief Executive Officer

Peter Hawley,

President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (819) 316-0919

peter@fabledcopper.org

