Hot Chili Limited. (ASX: HCH) (TSXV:HCH) (OTCQB: HHLKF) ('Hot Chili' or 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has entered into a consulting agreement ('agreement') with Harbor Access LLC ('Harbor Access' or 'Harbor') to provide investor relations consulting service to the Company in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange (the 'TSXV') and applicable legislation. Harbor Access will provide investor relations and consulting services to the Company effective January 1, 2022. Under the terms of the agreement, Harbor will receive USD$10,000 per month from the Company for an initial term of 12 months and is subject to extension by mutual agreement. Harbor Access does not control any common shares in the Company. Harbor Access is a strategic investor relations advisory firm with offices in Stamford, Connecticut and Toronto, Ontario. With over 100 years of collective capital markets experience, Harbor specializes in working with small and mid-cap companies that are looking to build, support or expand their existing investor relations strategy and capabilities. 'As copper continues to gain attention from North American investors, so too will Hot Chili's large scale copper development projects in the mining friendly country of Chile. We are excited to work with Christian Easterday and the entire Hot Chili team as 2022 is shaping up to be a transformative year for the Company.' Stated Jonathan Paterson, Managing Partner of Harbor Access. Additionally, Hot Chili is pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory approval, it has engaged the services of Independent Trading Group ("ITG") to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') policies. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the TSXV and all other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares. Under the agreement, ITG will receive compensation of CAD$7,500 per month, payable monthly in advance. The agreement is for an initial term of three months and will renew for additional one-month terms unless terminated. The agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company. ITG is Canada's only brokerage firm dedicated specifically to professional trading. As Canada's foremost Market Making Firm, ITG provides Market Making and Liquidity Provider services that are objective and focused. With its head office in Toronto, ITG employs real traders and provides real liquidity, with an underlying emphasis on integrity and success. This announcement is authorised by the Board of Directors for release to ASX and TSX Venture Exchange. About Hot Chili Ltd Hot Chili Limited is a mineral exploration company with assets in Chile. Their flagship project, Costa Fuego, is the consolidation into a hub of the Cortadera porphyry copper-gold discovery and the Productora copper-gold deposit, set 14 km apart in an excellent location - low altitude, coastal range of Chile, infrastructure rich, low capital intensity.The Costa Fuego landholdings, contains an Indicated Resource of 391Mt grading 0.52% CuEq (copper equivalent), containing 1.7 Mt Cu, 1.5 Moz Au, 4.2 Moz Ag, and 37 kt Mo and an Inferred Resource of 334Mt grading 0.44% CuEq containing 1.2Mt Cu, 1.2 Moz Au, 5.6 Moz Ag and 27 kt Mo, at a cut-off grade of 0.25% CuEq.The Company is working to advance its Costa Fuego Project through a preliminary feasibility study (followed by a full FS and DTM), and test several high-priority exploration targets. Qualifying Statements Forward Looking Statements Certain statements contained in this news release, including information as to the future financial or operating performance of Hot Chili and its projects may include statements that are "forward-looking statements" which may include, amongst other things, statements regarding targets, estimates and assumptions in respect of mineral reserves and mineral resources and anticipated grades and recovery rates, production and prices, recovery costs and results, and capital expenditures and are or may be based on assumptions and estimates related to future technical, economic, market, political, social and other conditions.These forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Hot Chili, are inherently subject to significant technical, business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results reflected in such forward-looking statements. Hot Chili disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, circumstances or results or otherwise after the date of this news release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, other than as may be required by law. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "indicate", "contemplate", "target", "plan", "intends", "continue", "budget", "estimate", "may", "will", "schedule" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. Contact Details Hot Chili Ltd Christian Easterday, CEO +61 8 9315 9009 admin@hotchili.net.au Investor Relations - Canada Graham Farrell +1 416-842-9003 Graham.Farrell@HarborAccessllc.com Investor Relations - US & Europe Jonathan Paterson +1 475-477-9401 Jonathan.Paterson@HarborAccessllc.com Company Website https://www.hotchili.net.au/investors/

