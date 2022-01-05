ClickStream Corporation: Nifter a Music NFT Marketplace Executes Minting Agreement with Recording Artist Baker Grace to list One of a Kind NFT for Sale

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2022 / ClickStream Corp., (OTC PINK:CLIS) a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries announced today its subsidiary Rebel Blockchain, Inc. aka Nifter , a music NFT marketplace that allows artists to create, sell and discover unique music and sound NFTs on the Nifter marketplace has executed a minting agreement with Riveting Music recording artist Baker Grace to list a one of a kind NFT for sale. Bakers NFT is expected to be listed for sale during this quarter.

photo credit by Armen Keleshian

Baker Grace has grown a dedicated following since her teenage years as a recording artist, having begun her professional career at the age of 14 signed to Republic Records. She continues to experiment with her capabilities as a maturing singer/songwriter, now signed to RIV Music as of 2021 with a slate of exciting upcoming releases. As someone always looking to connect with her fans, Baker has already laid the groundwork in sharing exclusive digital content with audiences that would be eager to see her engaged in NFTs.

Further information can be found online at https://rivetingentertainment.com/ and on social media at;

Website at https://www.bakergrace.com/

Twitter at https://twitter.com/bakergracemusic

Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/bakergracemusic/?hl=en

Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/bakergracemusic

Spotify at https://open.spotify.com/artist/70RgxMmZhLLWxRlbUFQKR2

Soundcloud at https://soundcloud.com/bakergrace

YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/c/bakergrace

Riveting Music, a division of Riveting Entertainment, is a multi-award-winning content studio and independent music label known for award-winning projects with Chris Brown, Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj Jack Harlow and more.

"I love to test my limits as an artist and try new things. I'm excited to embark on this project and combine technology and music to create something moving and innovative. Hopefully, I'll reach a whole new audience along the way" stated, Baker Grace, Recording Artist.

Frank Magliochetti, CEO of Clickstream stated, "It's wonderful to have Baker Grace as part of our growing innovative NFT marketplace platform. We're excited to have such innovative and creative artists on our marketplace."

ABOUT RIVETING ENTERTAINMENT

Riveting Entertainment is a multi-award-winning content studio and independent music label (Riveting Music). Founded in 2008, Riveting produces and distributes content worldwide and is based in Los Angeles with a client list that includes Lady Gaga, Chris Brown, Tyga, G-Eazy, Redman, Justin Bieber, Sam Smith, Nicki Minaj, DJ Khaled, Mary J. Blige, Ariana Grande, Backstreet Boys, Big Sean, Jack Harlow, Redman and many more. In addition to creating, directing and producing some of the best visuals in music, Riveting has also produced the highly successful documentary "Chris Brown: Welcome to my Life followed up by Mary J. Blige's "The making of: Strength of a Woman" documentary. Welcome to my Life is currently on Netflix. Further information can be found online at https://rivetingentertainment.com/ and https://www.rivnow.com/ and on social media;

Twitter at https://twitter.com/RIVETING_ENT

Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/rivetingentertainment/,

Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/rivetingentertainment and

YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZiPXWQKaAtqcq1c9tnKSIQ

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION

ClickStream is a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries. The company is currently marketing and developing WinQuik , HeyPal , Nifter and Joey's Animal Kingdom respectively. For more information, please visit them online at https://clickstream.technology/ and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/ClickstreamC and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/clickstreamcorp/ .

WinQuik , is a free-to-play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform. The platform is designed to enable WinQuik users to have fun, interact and compete in order to win real money and prizes. For more information, please visit them online at https://www.winquik.com/ and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/winquikapp and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/winquiktrivia/ .

HeyPal , by way of ClickStream subsidiary Nebula Software Corp., is a language learning app that focuses on "language exchanging" between users around the world. For more information, please visit them online at https://www.heypalapp.com/ and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/HeypalA and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/heypalapp/ .

Nifter , by way of ClickStream subsidiary Rebel Blockchain Inc., is a music NFT marketplace that allows artists to create, sell and discover unique music and sound NFTs on the Nifter marketplace. For more information, please visit them online at https://nifter.io/ and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/Nifter7 and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/nifter.io/ .

Joey's Animal Kingdom is a children's entertainment and education app that takes kids all around this amazing planet to see incredible animals and creatures. For more information about Joey's Animal Kingdom, please visit Website at https://www.wowee.world .

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT:

Frank Magliochetti

CEO

ClickStream Corporation

info@clickstream.technology

SOURCE: ClickStream Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/680954/NifterTM-a-Music-NFT-Marketplace-Executes-Minting-Agreement-with-Recording-Artist-Baker-Grace-to-list-One-of-a-Kind-NFT-for-Sale