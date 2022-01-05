Mimiq Launches the Award-Winning Mimiq TRACK at CES 2022, The World's Thinnest, Connected GPS Tracker

The slim Mimiq Track slips in your bag or gear. If the bag is moved, you will be instantly notified via the app and can track it across the street or the country - even outside of Bluetooth range

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2022 / CES, Mimiq (formerly Smart Mimic), a Silicon Valley company that crafts devices for personal safety and security-on-the-go, today announces a new addition to their product line for 2022: the award winning, revolutionary Mimiq Track, the world's thinnest GPS tracker. Credit card-sized and SIM-free, the device helps track gear, valuables, and vehicles. With months of power in a single charge and hassle-free connectivity to the Helium Network and other LoRaWAN network partners, Mimiq Track has now been named a CES 2022 Innovations Award Honoree.

Mimiq Track detects when any property to which it is attached - such as a bicycle, scooter, car, backpack, or sports equipment - is moved without your consent. It not only alerts the owner silently, via the companion app, but once moved, it continuously updates its location wherever coverage is available based on the Helium Network, and other partnered LoRaWAN networks (subject to local LoRaWAN frequencies). This key 'location track' information significantly improves your chances of retrieving your property.

With a vanishingly thin form factor, resilient GPS tracking and months of battery life, Mimiq Track is just as at home affixed to your e-bike, scooter, or your camera bag as it is in your wallet.

"As we enter a more normal post-pandemic world, consumers are going to be traveling in unprecedented numbers, making up for all the lost time. And in a world that has fast forwarded to all digital connections, it is time for personal safety and security products to change to keep up with consumer expectations," said Noyan Berker, founder, and CEO of Mimiq. "Mimiq Track's onboard intelligence and easy-to-use mobile app give users the freedom to secure their surroundings or valuables at the touch of a button. We are also delighted that Mimiq Track is a CES 2022 Innovations Award Honoree."

Mimiq Track builds on Mimiq's 5th Gen IoT technology stack, delivering months of worry-free tracking and security on a single charge. It uses advanced RF (radio frequency) engineering, and a re-invented manufacturing process to deliver this ultra-thin GPS tracker. Mimiq Track also comes ready to go with a purpose built cloud that enables a wide range of consumer use cases, allowing it to readily adapt to multiple applications.

"With Mimiq Track we started with a clean sheet of paper and re-thought how we build and assemble products. The Mimiq Track presented unique challenges in assembly, production, and testing as well as the many challenges of procurement in these times," explained Cem Gencturk, Head of Operations at Mimiq. "The game is very different once we get beyond the ideas and prototypes and manufacture at scale while staying true to the tenets of 5th Generation IoT. In that regard alone, we are very proud of what we accomplished with Mimiq Track."

The benefits of Mimiq's 5th Gen IoT technology stack include:

devices designed to anticipate behaviors using edge intelligence

privacy-first cloud services that allows you to share, without giving up your privacy

mindlessly free 'always on' connectivity, with no sim-cards and range anxiety, staying in contact even out of blue-tooth range

seemingly limitless battery charge that lasts months

staying green from the start with fully rechargeable batteries.

Images here: LINK

About Mimiq

Headquartered in San Francisco, Mimiq is building the future of security on the go, with its groundbreaking hardware, software intelligence, and low-cost always-on network coverage. Mimiq has subsidiaries in Turkey and Canada and is building distribution partnerships globally. The company has founding investments from leading Silicon Valley investors including executives from Google and Amazon as well as strategic investments from IoT network providers and security companies.

Learn more at Mimiq.io.

