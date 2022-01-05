GaN Systems Introduces 50% Smaller 250W AC/DC GaN Charger Design

New High-Power Density, High-Efficiency Charger Reference Design is 50% Smaller and 40% Lighter Weight in a Slim Form Factor

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2022 / GaN Systems, the global leader in GaN power semiconductors, announced today the availability of a new turnkey 250W AC/DC GaN charger reference design. It features ultra-high-power density (16W/in3) and up to 96% peak efficiency in a low profile form factor. This latest reference design enhances GaN Systems' portfolio of turnkey charger solutions for the consumer electronics market, enabling faster design cycles and roll-out of smaller, lighter, and more powerful and efficient chargers.

Laptop computers have become vital for work and personal use. Demand for more processing power, graphics capabilities, better audio, and more features pushes new designs. And trends for higher performance, lighter-weight, and thinner laptop PCswill continue. To complement these trends, consumers want smaller, thinner chargers to match.

GaN Systems 250W AC/DC adapter reference design.

The reference design provides a complete solution to customers. It includes the fully assembled and tested charger with documentation. This best-in-class 250W, 19VDC output charger offers an advanced multi-mode PFC plus synchronous rectification half-bridge LLC topology. It uses GaN Systems' new 8×8 mm PDFN package GS-065-011-2-L transistor, ideal for applications such as notebook PC and gaming laptop PC chargers. Implemented topologies are cost-effective, reduce component count, and allow easy customization.

Key features of the 250W reference design:

Ultra-slim design: <22mm height

High-power density: 50% size reduction, 16W/in 3

High efficiency: 96% peak efficiency

Meets EN55032 Class B EMI and IEC62368-1 safety standards

Temperature rise below 45? at 40? ambient

"More customers are using GaN Systems' reference designs to move quickly in the market," says Paul Wiener, VP of Strategic Marketing at GaN Systems. "Mobility and portability are part of today's lifestyles, driving the need for lighter and smaller devices, and I expect this 250W turnkey adapter to continue the high pace of GaN Systems adoption in chargers and adapters."

