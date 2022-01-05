Global professional services firm ZS has been selected by leading biopharmaceutical company Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) (NYSE: BMY) to support its worldwide commercial analytics organization. This agreement builds on and expands the existing, successful partnership that BMS and ZS created in 2015.

"We look forward to continuing to serve BMS. It is an honor to help one of the most innovative biopharmaceutical companies in the world transform its analytics capabilities and drive business impact." said Jaideep Bajaj, chairman of ZS.

The work will support BMS's Business Insights Analytics (BIA) group-a global, centralized organization that helps drive business success for all markets and business units across BMS through the appropriate use of data. The scope encompasses areas such as data science, marketing mix, forecasting, business development and brand analytics for more than 65 markets.

"For more than 30 years, BMS and ZS have worked together to solve business challenges and deliver organization-wide impact," said Rohan Fernando, ZS's client service lead for BMS. "We are thrilled to continue that partnership and help BMS innovate and drive fact-based decision-making that ultimately helps improve patient outcomes."

