HIFU Prostate Services partners with Christian Healthcare Ministries to Make HIFU for Prostate Cancer more Accessible in US

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2022 / Christian Healthcare Ministries (CHM), America's first and longest-serving health cost sharing ministry, and HIFU Prostate Services, LLC (HPS) have entered into a relationship in which CHM members are automatically seen on the basis of their ministry membership rather than members making individual arrangements.

HPS and the newly FDA cleared HIFU treatment for prostate cancer will now be on CHM's CHM-friendly provider list made available to the ministry's members.

CHM, founded in 1981, is not insurance, but is a faith-based approach, grounded in New Testament principles, to enable its members to meet their healthcare costs. Through CHM's program, ministry members share to pay each other's medical bills.

The ministry began after a minister who'd lost his family and was seriously injured in a car accident sought help with his medical bills from friends and members of his congregation. The response was such that it became a ministry, and resulted in today's CHM. Since the ministry's founding, CHM members have shared more than $6 billion to pay each other's medical bills.

Headquartered in Barberton, Ohio, CHM is a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization serving members in all 50 states and missionaries in countries throughout the world.

CHM is a federally certified exemption to the individual mandate under the U.S. Affordable Care Act. As such, CHM is an eligible option for individuals and families under the national healthcare law.

For information about CHM, visit www.chministries.org . For information about HPS locations and services, visit www.hifuprostateservices.com .

HIFU Prostate Services, LLC

HIFU Prostate Services was founded to provide men access to a less invasive treatment option for prostate cancer that has the ability to eliminate cancer and preserve patient quality of life. Our mission is to deliver the highest quality of care, support, and technology to the patient and to the urology community for the treatment of localized prostate cancer. As the industry's leading HIFU Services provider, HPS continues to evaluate all HIFU technologies for the treatment of prostate cancer to ensure we are offering the safest and most effective HIFU technology on the market.

HPS was founded in 2015 and has a seasoned management team with over 80 years of HIFU experience. HPS is the first, largest, and most experienced HIFU team in the U.S. and has been involved in over 6,000 HIFU procedures, and the first company to reach 2,500 treatments in the US. The HPS network currently has over 700 physicians across the U.S., and our physician proctors have experience with over 6,000 HIFU procedures. The company is headquartered in Charlotte, NC and has established partnerships with physicians and urology practices throughout the country.

