STG completes acquisition of Kantar's Reputation Intelligence business alongside investments in PRgloo and Onclusive

The three businesses merge forming a new standalone company which adopts the name 'Onclusive' reflecting inclusive and globally scalable strengths of the newly combined offer

New company provides clients with expanded geographical footprint in Europe and the US and portfolio of industry-leading media monitoring, measurement and workflow management solutions

Today, leading technology investor Symphony Technology Group "STG" completes its acquisition of Kantar's Reputation Intelligence business, and with it announces the additional purchases of PRgloo and Onclusive. Together the three businesses merge to create a new global media monitoring, measurement, and workflow management partner for PR and communications.

The new standalone company will operate under the name 'Onclusive' reflecting the inclusive and scalable nature of its newly combined offer and its commitment to accelerating investment in tech-powered platforms and solutions.

The company builds on the consultative strengths and scale of Europe's largest media monitoring and analysis provider, Kantar Reputation Intelligence; UK-based PRgloo's industry-leading media relations and workflow management platform and US-based Onclusive's AI technology and data science.

Commenting on the new company, Chief Commercial Officer of the newly-formed Onclusive, Petra Masinova explained: "We've always admired each other's strengths and we've increasingly teamed up on programmes to help solve clients' needs. Today we accelerate our natural evolution to become one company, amplifying our strengths and supporting our clients with leading insights, technology and expertise together under one roof."

Dan Beltramo, Chief Innovation Officer of the new Onclusive, also praised the union: "Onclusive is a technology and innovation pioneer in media monitoring and analytics while Kantar Reputation Intelligence is a leader in customer service with top-tier European coverage and market-leading insights capabilities. It brings us scale and ambition for global leadership."

Samantha Deeks, VP Customer Experience at new Onclusive added: "Building on PRgloo's customer-centric design approach, we're delighted to work with like-minded industry leaders to build a scalable and agile business; one which actively listens and responds to the needs of its clients as they navigate an increasingly complex communications environment."

Managing Director at STG, J.T. Treadwell, said: "Last year STG made clear its intention to create a market leading insights and software company through the proposed acquisition of Kantar Reputation Intelligence. Completing that acquisition is a major first step and the additional capabilities brought by Onclusive and PRgloo widen the scope of our commitment to providing best-in-class solutions for PR and Communications teams, both now and in the future."

Onclusive will serve more than 9,000 clients, including many of the world's biggest brands, across 130 markets. The company has over 1,100 employees based in the USA, UK, Ireland, France, Italy, Spain, Germany and Australia.

Onclusive North America Managing Director, Sean O'Neal, continued "Our clients were our matchmakers they told us they wanted one trusted partner to help them access and integrate our combined best-in-class services. We listened and from today Onclusive will help every client from small enterprises to multi-national public and private organisations shape, manage and evaluate their communications strategies."

From today, clients can access the new Onclusive's full range of services, supporting them at every stage of the communications cycle. Existing services continue uninterrupted.

About Onclusive

Onclusive is a global partner for PR and Communications success. We bring together Kantar Reputation Intelligence, the largest media monitoring and measurement service in Europe, with the best-in-class tools of PRgloo, and Onclusive's own powerful AI and data science. Our technology, insights and expertise make sense of the fractured, fast-moving media world, helping you manage, monitor and measure your communications activity. Elevate your performance and prove and improve your value with Onclusive on your side.

About STG Partners

STG is a private equity partner to market leading companies in software, data analytics and software-enabled technology services sectors. The firm brings expertise, flexibility, and resources to build strategic value and unlock the potential of innovative companies. Partnering to build customer-centric, market leading portfolio companies, STG seeks to create sustainable foundations for growth that bring value to its companies. The firm is dedicated to transforming and building outstanding technology companies in partnership with leading management teams. STG and its predecessor, Symphony Technology Group ("Symphony"), have managed approximately $6 billion in total capital. For more information, please visit stgpartners.com

Kantar Reputation Intelligence The leader in earned media tracking and measurement in Europe. Reputation Intelligence provides trusted insights on corporate, PR and brand coverage in 130+ markets to brands can understand and manage how audiences and influencers see them, globally and locally.

Onclusive Empowers the world's leading brands and agencies to modernize communications, increase performance and demonstrate value. The inventors of PR Attribution and Power of Voice, Onclusive measures the true impact of earned, owned and social content on a company's bottom line.

PRgloo The complete media relations platform. PRgloo combines easy to use tools with exceptional analysis to make PR professionals' lives easier by giving them the tools they need to do their jobs well.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005044/en/

Contacts:

For further information contact

Corey Herscu for Onclusive (North America)

416-300-3030

corey@verbfactory.com

onclusiveteam@firstlightgroup.io

+44 020 36177240

Learn more at: future.onclusive.com