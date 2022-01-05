Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
2022 Bets: Die Kaufgelegenheit? Der perfekte Turnaround in 2022?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DQ19 ISIN: SE0009889405 Ticker-Symbol: 858 
Frankfurt
05.01.22
16:31 Uhr
0,018 Euro
+0,000
+0,55 %
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HITECH & DEVELOPMENT WIRELESS SWEDEN HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HITECH & DEVELOPMENT WIRELESS SWEDEN HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
05.01.2022 | 16:17
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of H&D Wireless Holding AB (5/22)

With effect from January 10, 2022, the subscription rights in H&D Wireless
Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue
up until and including January 19, 2022. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   HDW TR B                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017181654              
Order book ID:  244667                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from January 10, 2022, the paid subscription shares in H&D Wireless
Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue
until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   HDW BTA B                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017181662              
Order book ID:  244668                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
HITECH & DEVELOPMENT WIRELESS SWEDEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.