Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of H&D Wireless Holding AB (5/22)

With effect from January 10, 2022, the subscription rights in H&D Wireless Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including January 19, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: HDW TR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017181654 Order book ID: 244667 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from January 10, 2022, the paid subscription shares in H&D Wireless Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: HDW BTA B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017181662 Order book ID: 244668 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB