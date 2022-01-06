Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.01.2022
Cybeats erhält Zutritt zur milliardenschweren Automobilindustrie!
WKN: 853020 ISIN: CH0012410517 
06.01.2022 | 07:34
Reduced schedule for Baloise CEO Gert De Winter

Baloise Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Reduced schedule for Baloise CEO Gert De Winter 2022-01-06 / 07:00

Basel, 6 January 2022. Following a cancer diagnosis, Baloise Group CEO Gert De Winter will be stepping back from his frontline duties, probably until into the summer of 2022, so that he can focus on his treatment. He will continue to oversee strategic matters, in particular the launch of Season 2 of the Simply Safe strategy. Baloise Switzerland CEO Michael Müller will take over the day-to-day running of the business.

Group CEO Gert De Winter is giving notice today that a tumour has been discovered in his oesophagus that requires medical treatment. The prognosis for recovery from the pre- and post-operative treatments and surgery is good. Gert De Winter will be working to a reduced schedule, probably until into the summer this year, because of the hospital stay and the time that will be required for treatment and rehabilitation. However, he will continue to have oversight of strategic matters. Baloise Switzerland CEO Michael Müller will take over the day-to-day running of the business in addition to his existing role. This will ensure continuity of ongoing projects, in particular the transition to the new strategic phase 'Simply Safe: Season 2'.

'We are optimistic that Gert will be able to return to a full-time schedule later in the year. The entire Baloise family wishes him a full recovery and an abundance of strength for the treatment ahead,' says Chairman of the Board of Directors Thomas von Planta.

Contact Baloise Group, Aeschengraben 21, 4002 Basel, Switzerland Website: www.baloise.com Email: media.relations@baloise.com / investor.relations@baloise.com Media Relations: Tel: +41 (0)58 285 8214 Investor Relations: Tel: +41 (0)58 285 8181

The Baloise Group is more than just a traditional insurance company. The changing security, safety and service needs of society in the digital age lie at the heart of its business activities. The approximately 7,700 employees of Baloise therefore focus on the wishes of their customers. The best possible customer service, combined with innovative products and services, makes Baloise the first choice for people who want to feel simply safe. Located at the heart of Europe, with its head office in Basel, the Baloise Group is a provider of prevention, pension, assistance and insurance solutions. Its core markets are Switzerland, Germany, Belgium and Luxembourg. In Switzerland, with Baloise Bank SoBa, the Group also operates as a specialised financial services provider, offering a combination of insurance and banking services. The Group offers innovative pension products to private customers throughout Europe from its competence centre in Luxembourg. The shares of Bâloise Holding Ltd are listed in the main segment of SIX Swiss Exchange.

