Holcim and Magment develop concrete solutions to recharge electric vehicles



06.01.2022



Strategic partnership with German startup Magment to enable roads that recharge electric vehicles



Highway trials planned in the US



Other applications include robot recharging in warehouses and factories

Holcim is partnering with the German startup Magment to improve its magnetizable concrete technology for road surfaces enabling electric vehicles to recharge wirelessly while in motion. Known as 'inductive charging,' this breakthrough concrete-based solution reduces the need for charging stations, while saving time. It is made possible by a unique concrete with high magnetic permeability jointly developed by Holcim and Magment's Research & Development teams. The technology is currently being tested by Researchers at Purdue University (US) in Indiana. Other applications under development include the electrification of industrial floors to recharge robots and forklifts as they work. Edelio Bermejo, Head of Holcim's Global Innovation Center: 'At Holcim we are innovating to put concrete at the center of our world's transition to net-zero. With Magment, we are excited to be developing concrete solutions to accelerate electric mobility. Partnering with start-ups all over the world we are constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation to lead the way in sustainability.' Mauricio Esguerra, Co-Founder & CEO of Magment GmbH: 'We are proud to collaborate with a global leader in innovative and sustainable solutions like Holcim. By developing superior grades of our magnetizable concrete technology we will be a key enabler for the sustainable, electric transportation of the future.' Holcim partnering with start-ups to push boundaries of innovation As part of its open innovation ecosystem led by Holcim MAQER and the Holcim Innovation Center, Holcim works with more than 120 innovative startups around the world pioneering new technologies to accelerate our world's transition to net zero. For instance in France, Holcim recently invested in the startup CCB Greentech to develop TimberRoc, the first wood concrete for precast construction with a negative carbon footprint. Holcim is also working with startups to advance 3D printing to build more quickly using less materials, such as its partnerships with XTreeE to create 3D printed concrete bridges and COBOD to build 3D printed concrete windmill tower bases. About Holcim

Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving the circular economy as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is the company behind some of the world's most trusted brands in the building sector including ACC, Aggregate Industries, Ambuja Cement, Disensa, Firestone Building Products, Geocycle, Holcim and Lafarge. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products. More information is available on www.holcim.com About Magment GmbH

Magment is working on breakthrough, cutting edge wireless inductive charging infrastructure, reinventing the way EVs are charged with bold innovations in design, pioneering technologies, and strong global partnerships. Magment believes in emission free, electrified transportation and vehicles that can charge where they go and do not have to go to charge. Seamless, convenient and sustainable. Powered by this vision, Magment was founded in 2015 and today prides itself in having an experienced team of engineers, marketers, and industry experts as well as strong partners who are paving the way for the charging infrastructure of the future. For more information: www.magment.co Important disclaimer - forward-looking statements:

