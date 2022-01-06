ePlay Digital Inc: CES Announcement: Klocked Announces Indoor Running Feature Compatible with Bowflex

ePlay Digital's Klocked Platform adds Bowflex treadmills to 3rd party integration partners

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2022 / ePlay Digital Inc . (CSE:EPY) (OTC PINK:EPYFF) (FSE:2NY2) (the "Company") today announced at the CES Tech Event in Las Vegas, that Klocked's revolutionary real-time Sports Science Platform is now compatible with selected Bowflex treadmills. The Klocked app adds Bluetooth connectivity to treadmills from Bowflex that track and transmit cadence, stride length, distance, and other data in real-time.

Compatible Bowflex equipment is paired to the Klocked app to provide more accurate activity data which enables indoor activity tracking.

"I really love running outside," says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital and co-creator of Klocked fitness app. "With Klocked, I can run in the metaverse and be outside even when I'm inside."

Klocked Bowflex compatibility supports existing Klocked audio and video cues, adaptive music to optimize cadence, pre-race and in-race coaching, and the P4 AI performance-enhancing audio cues that improve training and race-day performance. Real-time evaluation is powered by Klocked P4 AI and Weav Music 's performance-enhancing adaptive music & AR coaching technology.

Klocked's Bowflex features will be released in the next version of the free Klocked App . Existing users will receive the Bowflex compatibility update automatically. Bowflex models BXT116, BXT216, and BXT226 are the first compatible models. This new athlete-friendly feature is part of a series of new features including Siri Shortcuts, P4AI, Coach Kelly, and Weav Music announced last month.

Siri Shortcuts

With Siri Shortcuts users can configure and request Siri to start, pause, resume, and finish a Klocked activity hands-free. Users can leave their phone in their pocket and continue to stretch, run, and make their way, virtually, through the streets of Paris, London, Berlin, New York and other Klocked courses.

Klocked P4 AI

Klocked helps everybody to get outdoors and provides daily real-time motivation towards healthy living. The Klocked P4 AI system augments a user's experience with real-time and interval audio cues making fitness fun, competitive, and gamified. Klocked not only equips users with motivation but with real-time information and data that is not available anywhere else. Klocked P4 AI includes Place, Placement, Performance, and Personal Best Augmented Reality (AR).

Adaptive Music

Weav Music 's patent-pending AR coaching features include:

Pace audio cues to help stick to training goals

Personal-best audio cues to help reach new goals

Audio guides to course landmarks

Audio coach with tips and inspiration to achieve new goals

Cadence detection and adaptive music to enhance performance

Coach Kelly

Coach Kelly joins Klocked users on race and fun run days. Upcoming races and fun runs include Berlin, Paris, and New York. Join 30-minutes before start time and Coach Kelly walks participants through the upcoming event. Coach Kelly is with you at race start, during the race, and through to the finish line. Check out the schedule .

More Sports Science

Additional Advanced Sports Science Features include:

Placement visual and audio cues to advance race position by gender and age division

Gamification to advance to the next level

Leaderboards by age and gender divisions

Special challenges and races

Bonus points and special effects for passing and participating in challenges

Earn real and augmented reality t-shirts, race bibs, and medals

Klocked Sports Science Platform is now available in the free Klocked App .

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including their new augmented reality running app, Klocked.run , sports gaming app Fan Freak , flagship title Big Shot Basketball and Howie Mandel mobile game collaboration - HowiesGames.com . ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and eSports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay's wholly-owned subsidiary Mobovivo eSports specializes in augmented reality, mobile game development and mobile eSports streaming.

ePlay Released Games

Howie Go Viral - iOS / Android

Outbreak ES - iOS

Outbreak Unlimited - iOS / Android

SwishAR ES - iOS

SwishAR - iOS / Android

Big Shot Basketball - iOS / Android

Big Swish - iOS

Big Shot Swish ES - iOS

Klocked Augmented Reality Fitness App - Klocked.me

Sign up for early access to Fan Freak Sports App

*Bowflex is registered trademark of Bowflex in the United States and other countries.

