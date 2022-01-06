Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO), a global leader in cloud and software analytics generated from connected vehicle data, today announced that Founder and CEO Richard Barlow and CFO John Maxwell will present and host investor meetings at the following conferences:

January 11, 2022

24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

Presentation at 11:30 AM ET

January 25, 2022

Baird Vehicle Technology and Mobility Conference

Management will discuss Wejo's mission to drive innovation in the automotive industry through autonomous, electric and connected vehicle data, as well as the company's ability to analyze, standardize, and distribute this data quickly and efficiently. They will also detail the groundbreaking Neural Edge platform recently announced at CES and how partnerships with Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) are enabling optimization of how data is managed within the vehicle and communicated to the cloud, reducing overload and costs while still maximizing data insights.

A webcast for the Needham Conference can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company's web site at https://www.wejo.com/investors/investor-relations.

About Wejo

Wejo is a global leader in Autonomous, Electric and Connected Vehicle Data, revolutionizing the way we live, work and travel by transforming and interpreting historic and real-time vehicle data. The company enables smarter mobility by organizing trillions of data points from approximately 12 million vehicles and more than 60 billion journeys globally, across multiple brands, makes and models, and then standardizing and enhancing those streams of data on a vast scale. Wejo partners with ethical, like-minded companies and organizations to turn that data into insights that unlock value for consumers. With the most comprehensive and trusted data, information and intelligence, Wejo is creating a smarter, safer, more sustainable world for all. Founded in 2014, Wejo employs more than 300 people and has offices in Manchester in the UK and in regions where Wejo does business around the world. For more information, visit: www.wejo.com.

