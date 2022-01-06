Silicon Valley growth fund provides leader in online biometric face authentication with fuel for rapid growth as demand accelerates

iProov, the world leader in online biometric face authentication, today announced a $70 million (USD) growth investment from Sumeru Equity Partners ("Sumeru").

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Sumeru invests in technology firms with the potential to change the world, with a particular emphasis on helping companies expand in North America.

iProov will use the new capital from Sumeru to rapidly build on its leadership in the United States and expand its international customer base, accelerate the growth of its global partner network, and maintain its position at the forefront of technology innovation while hiring top-quality staff worldwide.

iProov's patented technologies, Genuine Presence Assurance and Liveness Assurance, are trusted by many of the world's most security conscious organizations, including the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the UK Home Office, the UK National Health Service (NHS), the Australian Taxation Office, GovTech Singapore, Rabobank, ING, and others.

Since iProov's Series A in 2019, the cybersecurity company has achieved substantial growth. iProov tripled its revenues from 2020 to 2021, processing more online verifications during one 10 day period in 2021 than in the whole of 2020. More than 1 million verifications were completed in a single day several times throughout 2021.

"This investment by one of America's leading growth funds recognizes the preeminent position we have established," said Andrew Bud, Founder and CEO of iProov. "Our potential is enormous and we now have the resources to scale in the United States and worldwide. Our strong balance sheet will give our customers and partners confidence in our long-term ability to keep them and their customers secure."

"iProov is a unique business and its combination of patented deep technology, exceptional customer references and hugely capable team positions the company for outstanding future growth," said Kyle Ryland, Managing Partner at Sumeru. "We're delighted to support the company in the next phase of its expansion and are very excited about the opportunities that lie ahead."

Kyle Ryland, Managing Partner of Sumeru, is joining the existing iProov board. iProov was advised on this transaction by Houlihan Lokey and existing investors JRJ Group. Legal advice was provided by Cooley.

About iProov

Launched in 2013, iProov is the world leader in online facial biometric authentication, working with governments, banks and other enterprises to securely verify customer identity. Used for effortless onboarding and authentication, customers include the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the UK Home Office, the UK National Health Service (NHS), the Australian Taxation Office, GovTech Singapore, Rabobank, ING, and others. iProov's technologies include Liveness Assurance and Genuine Presence Assurance, which ensures that an online customer is the right person, a real person, and is authenticating right now. This protects against spoof attacks from photos, videos, masks and digital injection attacks and the emerging threat of deepfakes. iProov was recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor 2020 in Identity Access Management Fraud Detection. For more information, please see www.iproov.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About Sumeru Equity Partners

Sumeru provides growth capital, strategic insight, and operating expertise to leading technology companies in North America and Europe. We partner with founders and management to grow their business, build innovative products that delight customers, and hire great people. For over 10 years, the Sumeru team has combined technology investing and operating expertise in a highly integrated approach to helping our portfolio companies scale successfully and sustainably.

Sumeru is headquartered in Silicon Valley and the team has made over 50 investments and add-on acquisitions in enterprise technology companies, resulting in IPOs and numerous exits to leading financial and strategic acquirers. For more information, please visit www.sumeruequity.com

