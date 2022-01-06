Elys Game Technology, Corp.: Elys Game Technology Continues Management Alignment and Leadership Strategy Ahead of U.S. Developments

Promotes Carlo Reali to Interim Chief Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer

Former Chief Financial Officer, Mark Korb, will assume role as Head of Corporate Affairs

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2022 / Elys Game Technology, Corp. ("Elys" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ELYS)(BER:3UW), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, today announced the appointment of Carlo Reali as Interim Chief Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer effective January 5, 2022, and the addition of Tory Key and Steven Maldonado to U.S. Operations.

"Carlo has been a highly valuable team member for many years and has demonstrated strong leadership within our financial department," stated Michele Ciavarella, Executive Chairman of Elys Game Technology, Corp. "I am very pleased to promote from within and further leverage Carlo's robust experience in corporate finance and strategy in the leisure betting industry as we continue to execute on our long-term vision both in Europe and North America."

Mr. Reali joined the Company in January 2017 as finance manager with Multigioco S.r.l., a wholly owned subsidiary, and on October 15, 2020, was appointed and has served as the Company's Group Financial Controller based in the Company's administrative office in Frascati, Italy. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Reali was the Chairman and Executive Financial Manager of S.I.S. S.r.l. from January 2001 until its acquisition in July 2015 by SNAI S.p.A., a leader in the Italian gaming market. Mr. Reali remained with SNAI as Executive Finance Manager until August 2016. Mr. Reali holds a Science Degree from Instituto S. Maria in Rome, Italy and a Degree in Economics and Commerce from University of La Sapienza in Rome, Italy.

Former Chief Financial Officer, Mark Korb, will assume the role of Head of Corporate Affairs, reporting directly to the Executive Chairman and will be responsible for, among other things, various corporate initiatives and activities related to growth and capital strategies.

Tory Key joins Elys as U.S. Business Development Project Leader spearheading business development by providing outreach to potential partners and overseeing sportsbook launches. Mr. Key started his career in the gaming industry with a gaming intelligence platform provider and brought on operators, regulators, payments companies, and others as subscribers to their platform. He also studied the regulatory landscape of the US sports betting industry, while monitoring partnerships and data in applicable jurisdictions to provide relevant information to potential clients.

Steven Maldonado joins Elys as US Head of Product Compliance spearheading engagements with the DC Office of Lottery and Gaming, and the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement. Mr. Maldonado spent over 10 years with Gaming Laboratories ("GLI") Compliance Engineer Level I and II trained in over 400+ jurisdictions worldwide and was subsequently promoted to the Development Representative role to perform NIGA Masters Training responsible for developing, and performing training for Level I, II, and Masters. Prior to GLI, he spent 3 years with Forest County Potawatomi Gaming Commission as Information Technology and Risk Manager and Officer, and 2 years with William Hill as a Technical Compliance Manager in Las Vegas where his duties included obtaining certification reports for the William Hill major platform releases in new and existing markets as well as maintaining and developing change management processes, Internal Control Systems, and pertinent documentation relevant to the William Hill CBS and Liberty platforms.

Mr. Ciavarella continued, "I want to thank Mark for his extraordinary contribution during a period of explosive growth for Elys, as CFO since June 2018. Mark has a proven track record for building key relationships and leading companies through high-stakes projects and look forward to working together with him in his new role as Head of Corporate Affairs. As we aim to further distinguish our products and maintain our technology edge in the U.S. marketplace, I am also thrilled to have Tory Key and Steven Maldonado strengthen our US leadership joining Matteo Monteverdi and our USBookmaking team. Both Tory and Steven are highly accomplished experts in their roles and have been instrumental in the launch of Elys' U.S. facing operations and onboarding our strong and growing pipeline of U.S. clients."

About Elys Game Technology, Corp.

Elys Game Technology, Corp., is a B2B global gaming technology company operating in multiple countries worldwide, with B2C online and land-based gaming operations in Italy. Elys offers its clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots in Italy and has operations through its wholly owned subsidiary under the US Bookmaking brand in 5 states in the US market.

The Company's innovative wagering solution, services online operators, casinos, retail betting establishments and franchise distribution networks. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.elysgame.com.

Investors may also find us on Twitter @ELYS_gaming.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding leveraging Mr. Reali's experience in corporate finance and strategy in the leisure betting industry, further distinguishing our products and maintaining our technology edge in the U.S. marketplace, and onboarding our strong and growing pipeline of U.S. clients. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company's ability to leverage Mr. Reali's experience in corporate finance and strategy in the leisure betting industry as expected, distinguishing our products and maintaining our technology edge in the U.S. marketplace as planned, and onboarding our strong and growing pipeline of U.S. clients as planned, the duration and scope of the COVID-19 outbreak worldwide, including the impact to state and local economies, and the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including subsequent periodic reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

