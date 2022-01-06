Tina Nova, Ph.D., Appointed President of CLIA U.S. Business

Stephane Debono Named General Manager of IVD and EMEA Organizations

Giulia C. Kennedy, Ph.D., Named Global Chief Scientific Officer and Chief Medical Officer

Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) today announced key leadership promotions that further position the company to achieve its strategic global vision. Effective immediately, Tina Nova, Ph.D., is president of Veracyte's CLIA U.S. business, Stephane Debono is general manager of the company's in vitro diagnostics (IVD) and EMEA organizations and Giulia C. Kennedy, Ph.D., is Veracyte's global chief scientific officer and chief medical officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220106005359/en/

Tina Nova, Ph.D., Appointed Veracyte's President of CLIA U.S. Business (Photo: Business Wire)

"Veracyte is uniquely positioned to serve the United States and global markets with novel diagnostic tests that address unmet clinical needs. These new leadership promotions align our business, people and processes to our foundational strategy of developing such tests, launching them first in our CLIA laboratories in the United States, where we build clinical evidence and market adoption, and then driving global growth through a distributed, IVD-based model that enables testing to be performed near the patient," said Marc Stapley, Veracyte's chief executive officer. "With this strategy we aim to provide tests that improve outcomes for patients all over the world at every step of their journey."

Dr. Nova will lead all aspects of Veracyte's CLIA U.S. business including market development, product marketing, payer reimbursement, sales and operations for all diagnostic tests that are performed in the company's laboratories and serve physicians and their patients in the United States. Dr. Nova served most recently as Veracyte's general manager of Thyroid and Urologic Cancers and previously served as chief executive officer of Decipher Biosciences prior to Veracyte's March 2021 acquisition of the company.

Mr. Debono has been named general manager of Veracyte's IVD and EMEA organizations, which encompass the development, manufacturing, market access, sales and marketing of the company's IVD tests on the nCounter Analysis System. These tests are performed locally by laboratories in global markets. Mr. Debono previously served as Veracyte's general manager of Immunoscore and International Diagnostics Operations and before that served as deputy chief executive officer of HalioDx prior to its acquisition by Veracyte in August 2021.

Dr. Kennedy has been appointed global chief scientific officer and chief medical officer. In this expanded role, Dr. Kennedy will oversee a worldwide team of research and development, medical affairs, data science and clinical affairs professionals to fuel innovative research and the development of Veracyte's genomic and other diagnostic tests. Dr. Kennedy joined Veracyte in 2008, serving most recently as chief scientific officer and chief medical officer for the U.S.-based organization.

"I would like to congratulate Tina, Stephane and Giulia on their well-deserved new roles," said Mr. Stapley. "We believe their appointments will best position us to achieve our global vision, by creating clear lines of accountability in our distinct CLIA and IVD lines of business, as well as U.S. and EMEA geographies, while providing a global scientific focus. I could not be more pleased to be working with such an experienced and proven global team at Veracyte."

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global diagnostics company that improves patient care by providing answers to clinical questions, informing diagnosis and treatment decisions throughout the patient journey in cancer and other diseases. The company's growing menu of diagnostic tests leverages advances in genomic science and technology, enabling patients to avoid risky, costly diagnostic procedures and quicken time to appropriate treatment. The company's tests in lung cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, thyroid cancer, bladder cancer, colon cancer, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis are available to patients and its renal cancer and lymphoma subtyping tests are in development, the latter as a companion diagnostic. With Veracyte's exclusive global license to a best-in-class diagnostics instrument platform, the company is positioned to deliver its genomic tests to patients worldwide. Veracyte is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com and follow the company on Twitter (@veracyte).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, our statements related to our plans, objectives, expectations (financial and otherwise) or intentions with respect to the company's new organizational structure. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "expect," "believe," "should," "suggest," "may," "will" "prospective" and similar references to future periods. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or suggested in any forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding Veracyte's belief that its new organizational structure can help the company achieve strong growth and financial performance. Additional factors that may impact these forward-looking statements can be found under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 22, 2021 and our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. A copy of these documents can be found at the Investors section of our website at www.veracyte.com. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, Veracyte specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements or reasons why actual results might differ, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Veracyte, the Veracyte logo, HalioDx, Decipher, Decipher GRID, Afirma, Percepta, Envisia, Prosigna, Lymphmark, "Know by Design" and "More about You" are registered trademarks of Veracyte, Inc. and its affiliates in the U.S. and selected countries. nCounter is the registered trademark of NanoString Technologies, Inc. in the U.S. and selected countries and used by Veracyte under license.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220106005359/en/

Contacts:

Investor and Media Contact:

Tracy Morris

Vice President of Corporate Communications

& Investor Relations

tracy.morris@veracyte.com

650-380-4413