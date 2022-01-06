Login VSI, the leader in end-user experience testing, announced today that it has completed a year of unprecedented growth across all areas of the business. Login VSI reported a three-year Compound Annual Growth Rate of over 35% and added over 50 new customers in financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology in 2021.

Login VSI attained several key commercial and corporate achievements, including:

Holding its annual summit in September with over 1,000 community members, industry leaders and analysts in attendance

Adding ADN, AHEAD, EOH, Forfusion, Howell Technology Group, and QA Consultants to its partner network

Closing growth capital financing led by Wavecrest Growth Partners to fuel Login VSI's expansion into 2022 and beyond

Strengthening its management team, with the addition of Timothy Puccio as Senior Vice President of Sales

Expanding its Board of Directors, with the addition of Deepak Sindwani, Managing Partner at Wavecrest Growth Partners; Colin Doherty, Growth Partner at Wavecrest Growth Partners; Tod Nielsen, CEO of Talkwalker; and Geeta Sachdev, former CMO of Turbonomic and Solarwinds

Growing its Board of Advisors, with the addition of Archie Roboostoff (former Head of ALM Products at Micro Focus) and Michael Cristinziano (former SVP Corporate Development at Citrix)

On the product and technology front, Login VSI added several enhancements to its flagship product, Login Enterprise. These new features improve product time-to-value, predict application performance, and detect issues in the Digital Workspace before they affect the end-user, thereby increasing productivity and improving business continuity. This provides a significant opportunity in an industry where "79% of organizations stated their visibility into application performance did not improve over the last 12 months, and 91% missed the opportunity for increased revenue, due to performance and availability issues," according to the Digital Enterprise Journal report, 19 Areas Shaping IT Performance.

New product innovations include testing for persona-based application groups, comparative testing, and the ability to quickly create, configure and replicate multiple tests across an organization. Also, a new global map view was released: one that displays performance and availability data for any digital workspace around the world.

Commenting on the strong year, Login VSI CEO, Eric-Jan van Leeuwen said: "2021 proved to us that uncertainty is now a constant, and nothing is predictable. This 'new normal,' combined with the increased velocity of application releases, underscores how critical end-user experience testing is in today's business environment. We remain committed to providing the best testing platform in the market. Login Enterprise will continue to evolve in 2022, with new features such as enhanced Capacity Planning and a new End-User Experience Score."

About Login VSI

Login VSI tests, benchmarks, and validates corporate employee digital workspaces. Our flagship product, Login Enterprise, is an automated testing platform that predicts performance, ensuring business continuity and reducing risk. Login Enterprise tests from pre-production through to production, testing the application and desktop as a whole, providing an optimal end-user experience. Login Enterprise also includes standard "out-of-the-box" application template workloads. Login VSI has over 400 customers in 50 countries. For more information, visit www.loginvsi.com.

