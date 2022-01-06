- (PLX AI) - SKF's low valuation relative to peers is unjustified, analysts at Bank of America said, upgrading the stock to buy from underperform.
- • Price target raised to SEK 250 from SEK 180
- • Auto organic growth is set to rebound strongly from the fourth quarter, while Industrial momentum is also returning, BofA analysts said
- • Pricing concerns are overdone, as SKF has historically been able to pass on higher costs in steel and scrap steel, BofA said
- • The price target implies 12% upside
