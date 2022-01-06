The "Digital Health Market, By Product Service (mHealth and eHealth), Component (Software, Hardware and Services) and End User (Healthcare providers, Payers, Healthcare Consumer and Others) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the total market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027.

The report deals with all the driving factors, opportunities, and challenges with respect to the global Digital Health Market, which are helpful in identifying trends and key success factors for the industry. Impact analysis of the market dynamics with factors currently driving and restraining the growth of the market, along with their impact in the short, medium, and long term landscapes.

The report also includes qualitative analysis on the market, by incorporating complete analysis of industry value chain, funding and investments, Porter's analysis and PEST (Political, Economic, Social Technological factor) analysis of the market. The report profiles all major companies active in this field. This report provides the competitive landscape of the key players, which covers all key growth strategies. Moreover, the report formulates the entire value chain of the market, along with industry trends of sports analytics with emphasis on market timelines technology roadmaps, market and product life cycle analysis.

The objective of this study is to identify the market opportunities and estimate market size by segments and countries for last few years and to forecast the market revenues to the next five years. The report incorporates both the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

The key deliverables of this report are market statistics with detailed classifications and splits by revenue. Digital Health Market revenues segmented by product service, component, end user and region. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Digital Health Market will be able to gain a strong position as this report will surely benefit their marketing strategies. The market analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region/countries and by application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027. Detailed competitive landscape with identification of the key players with respect to each type of market, in-depth market share analysis with individual revenue, market shares, and company rankings.

Report further studies the market development status and future and Digital Health Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Digital Health Market segmentation by product service, component, end user and region to deep dive research and reveals market profile and prospects.

Reasons to purchase this Report:

Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the global Digital Health Market over the next years.

Gain an in-depth understanding of the underlying factors driving demand for different and Digital Health Market segments in the top spending countries across the world and identify the opportunities offered by each of them.

Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others.

Identify the major channels that are driving the global Digital Health Market, providing a clear picture of future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion.

Channelize resources by focusing on the ongoing programs that are being undertaken by the different countries within the global Digital Health Market.

Make correct business decisions based on a thorough analysis of the total competitive landscape of the sector with detailed profiles of the top Digital Health Market providers around the world which include information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins and financial analysis wherever available.

Companies Mentioned

Cerner Corporation

Allscripts

Apple Inc

Telefonica S.A.

Mckesson Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation

QSI Management

AT&T

Vodafone Group

AirStrip Technologies

Google Inc

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

HiMS

Orange

Qualcomm Technologies Inc

Softserve

MQure

Computer Programs and Systems Inc

Vocera Communications

IBM Corporation

CISCO Systems

Major Classifications are as follows:

By Product Service

mHealth

eHealth

By Component

Software

Hardware

Services

By End User

Healthcare providers

Payers

Healthcare Consumer

Others

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

China

Japan

India

Rest of APAC

Rest of the World (RoW)

Middle East

Africa

South America

