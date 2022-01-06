DGAP-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV / Key word(s): Dividend

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT For Immediate Release 06 January 2022 JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV RE: Dividends The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 13 January 2022, record date as of the 14 January 2022 & payment date is the 07 February 2022: Share Class Description ISIN Per Share Rate JPM US Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BJ06C044 0.380700 JPM USD Corporate Bond Research Enhanced Index UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BN4RDY28 1.215100 JPM BetaBuilders US Equity UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BJK9H860 0.114800 JPM Europe Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000WGK3YY5 0.018000 JPM Global Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000Y4K4833 0.265600 JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000HFXP0D2 0.098700 JPM Global High Yield Corporate Bond Multi-Factor UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist) IE00BKV0QF55 0.127600 JPM USD ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - USD (Dist) IE00BDFC6Q91 0.050500 JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (Dist) IE00BJLTWS02 0.279600 JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - USD (Dist) IE00BDFC6G93 0.349600 JPM GBP ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist) IE00BD9MMG79 0.024000 JPM BETABUILDERS UK GILT 1-5 YR UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist) IE00BD9MMC32 0.020000 Enquiries: Matheson Yvonne Lappin Phone: +353 1 232 2000 This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

