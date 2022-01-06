GeoJunxion N.V.: NPRM and GeoJunxion jointly announce the withdrawal of the bid.

Capelle aan den IJssel, Eemnes, 6 January 2022 - The boards of GEOJUNXION NV, established in Capelle aan den IJssel and listed on Euronext Amsterdam (GOJXN.AS), and Nederlandse Paarden Registratie Maatschappij NV (NPRM), established in Eemnes and listed on Nxchange in Amsterdam, announce the following in connection with earlier reports:

Supervisory and Management Boards of GEOJUNXION and NPRM have held constructive discussions in response to the recently expressed intention by NPRM to make an offer for all outstanding shares of GEOJUNXION. The main conclusion was that no agreement can be reached on the terms, as a result of which, NPRM will not further pursue the offer and will withdraw it.

During the consultation, options for operational cooperation between (operating entities of) GEOJUNXION and NPRM were discussed. These options will be reviewed and, where possible, elaborated further. The parties hope for a fruitful collaboration in various fields such as the Pet App and the Pet Tracker, in which maps, geofencing applications, other products and know-how of GEOJUNXION can be seamlessly integrated.

In the medium term, both parties do not rule out further possibilities for cooperation.

This is a public announcement of GEOJUNXION pursuant to Article 17, paragraph 1 of the European Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014) and of NPRM pursuant to Article 4, paragraph 3 of the Decree on public bids under the Financial Supervision Act (Wft).

Further announcements will be made to the market when there are relevant developments in the above-mentioned areas.

About GeoJunxion

GeoJunxion is the crossroads where fundamental, location-aware content connects with superior, customized intelligence and highly focused innovations to empower exceptional experiences. With an emphasis on safety and sustainability, we are constantly expanding our portfolio to meet the demands of a diverse and fast-evolving market. Building on decades of experience in mapping, the company focuses on high value, dynamic content and building environmentally conscious applications, which enrich safety in everyday life. With location-aware content at our core, we know where our strengths lie and have the know-how and technology needed to offer unrivalled, intelligent products and services.

GeoJunxion NV is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam, under the symbol GOJXN.AS.

