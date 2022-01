Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2022) - Antioquia Gold Inc. (TSXV: AGD) (OTC Pink: AGDXF) ("Antioquia Gold" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide a summary of operating results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, from its Cisneros mining operation. Production totaled 10,109 ounces of gold for the fourth quarter ("Q4 2021") and 37,855 ounces of gold in concentrates for the full year.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Operational Highlights

Fourth Quarter

Production of 10,109 ounces of gold contained in concentrates, an increase of 56% over 2020.

Average of 1,243 processed tonnes per day, an increase of 52% over Q4 2020.

Gold head grade of 2.87g/t Au, an increase of 5% over Q4 2020.

Gold Recovery of 95.7%, a decrease of 2%er Q4 2020.

2021 Year-end

Production of 37,855 ounces of gold contained in concentrates, an increase of 86% over 2020.

Average of 1,154 processed tonnes per day, an increase of 97% over 2020.

Gold head grade of 2.89 g/t Au, a decrease of 5% over 2020.

Gold Recovery of 96.7%, no significant change over 2020.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Operational Details

Q1 Total Q2 Total Q3 Total Q4 Total 2021 Total Gold Production (Tr Oz) 6,923 9,543 11,281 10,109 37,855 Tonnes Processed 87,166 106,532 113,176 114,379 421,252 Tonnes processed per day 969 1,171 1,230 1,243 1,154 Gold grade (g/t Au) 2.54 2.86 3.21 2.87 2.89 Gold Recovery (%) 97.4% 97.3% 96.7% 95.7% 96.7% Gravimetric Gold Concentrates (dmt) 60 81 89 87 318 Flotation Gold Concentrates (dmt) 1,913 2,778 3,323 3,125 11,139

"2021 has been a year of important growth for the company as we have almost doubled gold production compared to the previous year. I would like to extend my appreciation to all of our employees for their hard work and dedication that have allowed us to achieve these very satisfactory results," stated Mr. Gonzalo de Losada, president and CEO of Antioquia Gold.

Readers should be cautioned that the Corporation's decision to move forward with the construction and production of the Cisneros Mine is not based on the results of any pre-feasibility study or feasibility study of mineral resources demonstrating economic or technical viability. Readers are referred to the Cisneros Report for details on independently verified mineral resources on the Cisneros Project. Since 2013, the Corporation has undertaken exploration and development activities; and after taking into consideration various factors, including but not limited to: the exploration and development results to date, technical information developed internally, the availability of funding, the low starting costs as estimated internally by the Corporation's management, the Corporation is of the view that the establishment of mineral reserves, the commissioning of a pre-feasibility study or feasibility study at this stage is not necessary, and that the most responsible utilization of the Corporation's resources is to proceed with the development and construction of the mine. Readers are cautioned that due to the lack of pre-feasibility study or feasibility study, there is increased uncertainty and higher risk of economic and technical failure associated with the Corporation's decision. In particular, there is additional risk that mineral grades will be lower than expected, the risk that construction or ongoing mining operations will be more difficult or more expensive than management expected. Production and economic variables may vary considerably, due to the absence of a detailed economic and technical analysis in accordance with NI 43-101. Project failure may materially adversely impact the Corporation's future profitability, its ability to repay existing loans, and its overall ability to continue as a going concern.

Qualified Persons

Roger Moss, Ph.D., P.Geo., Consultant to Antioquia Gold, is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information provided in this news release.

