07.01.2022 / 06:58

1. Details of issuer Name: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG Street: Robert-Bosch-Straße 11 im 'the eleven' Postal code: 63225 City: Langen (Hessen)

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200FHEFGXUKL2BO93

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

Attribution of Voting Rights after Merger (as further described in No. 10)

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Apollo Global Management, Inc.

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

AEPF III 15 S.à r.l.

Wecken & Cie.

Klaus Wecken



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 01 Jan 2022

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 90.75 % 0.00 % 90.75 % 107777324 Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A0XFSF0 0 97810735 0.00 % 90.75 % Total 97810735 90.75 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Apollo Global Management, Inc. % % % Apollo Asset Management, Inc. % % % APO Corp. % % % Apollo Principal Holdings IV GP, Ltd. % % % APH Holdings (DC), L.P. % % % Apollo EPF III Capital Management, LLC % % % Apollo EPF Advisors III, L.P. % % % Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Dollar A), L.P./Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Master Dollar B), L.P./Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Master Euro B), L.P. % % % AEPF III 1 S.à r.l. % % % AEPF III 15 S.à r.l. 90.75 % % 90.75 % - % % % Apollo Global Management, Inc. % % % Apollo Asset Management, Inc. % % % APO Corp. % % % Apollo Management Holdings GP, LLC % % % Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. % % % Apollo Capital Management GP, LLC % % % Apollo Capital Management, L.P. % % % Apollo EPF Management III, LLC % % % Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Dollar A), L.P./Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Master Dollar B), L.P./Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Master Euro B), L.P. % % % AEPF III 1 S.à r.l. % % % AEPF III 15 S.à r.l. 90.75 % % 90.75 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

As a result of a reorganisation and a merger per 1 January 2022, BRH Holdings GP, Ltd. got replaced by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (formerly Tango Holdings, Inc.) as the ultimate controlling shareholder.

Date

05 Jan 2022



