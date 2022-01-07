Bittrex Global, today formally announced Chain's native token, CHN, is now officially available for trading on its exchange.

Chain, founded in 2014, first made headlines for receiving funding from and partnering with major financial players such as Visa and Citibank to launch custom blockchain products. Now privately acquired by Stellar, Chain is re-launching the brand's flagship product, Sequence, with a new team at the helm.

Sequence is a ledger-as-a-service that enables organizations to securely track and transfer balances in a token format. Chain Core, an open-source version, is also available for developers. Sequence V2 and Chain Core V2 are slated to launch in 2022.

CHN is an Ethereum-based token that acts as a means of accessing discounts on Sequence, paying for invoices, accessing premium services and voting for community-based programs within the Chain ecosystem.

"Chain is excited to partner with an industry leader like Bittrex Global," says Deepak Thapiliyal, CEO at Chain. "We are pleased to have this opportunity to connect with users interested in blockchain products that are powering innovative businesses and pivotal in shaping the future of finance and commerce."

"Chain will be joining Bittrex Global today and we are pleased to have them list with us," says Stephen Stonberg, CEO of Bittrex Global. "We commend the Chain team on their constant efforts to improve existing financial services infrastructure and look forward to seeing more progress from the team as we head into 2022."

ABOUT CHAIN

Chain is a cloud blockchain protocol that enables organizations to build better financial services from the group up powered by Sequence, a ledger-as-a-service product that can be deployed within minutes through the Sequence Portal, and Chain Core, a permissioned open-source blockchain for developers. Learn more at chain.com and follow us on Medium, Twitter, Telegram-Chain, Telegram Chain News, and Instagram.

ABOUT BITTREX GLOBAL

Bittrex Global, the most secure digital asset exchange in the world, serves both retail and institutional clients, globally. Committed to helping users build wealth, Bittrex Global facilitates the purchase and trade of over 250 tokens. Through its use of cutting-edge technology, advanced security protocols, and a sophisticated elastic multi-stage wallet strategy the company provides a high-level experience for professional and novice customers alike. Bittrex Global is a key player in driving widespread adoption of secure and decentralized methods to building wealth while remaining compliant and adhering to the wide array of regulatory measures across the globe. Learn more: https://global.bittrex.com/

