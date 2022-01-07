- (PLX AI) - Chr. Hansen organic growth may surprise in its first quarter results, Carnegie said, but that is not enough to change the broker's sell recommendation on the stock.
- • Price target cut to DKK 500 from DKK 530
- • Organic growth may surprise in Q1 in the H&N Division and beat consensus, Carnegie said
- • However, a return to past momentum is unrealistic as long as China continues to underperform, the analysts said
- • Without another market taking China's place as a major growth contributor, future FC&E growth is likely to be smaller: Carnegie
