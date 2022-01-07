KOMO Plant Based Foods Inc.: Komo Plant-Based Foods Begins United States Expansion with Appointment of U.S. Sales Agent

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2022 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce the appointment of U.S. sales agent Staci Owens at Cornerstone Sales to develop Komo's retail expansion throughout the United States. Staci is based in Denver, Colorado and has over 21 years of experience in the natural foods marketplace, including sales management experience with Coconut Bliss, Hero Nutritionals, Salba Corp., and Nature's Path Foods.

Ms. Owens will leverage her established relationships and frozen channel knowledge to build retail and distribution networks in the U.S. for Komo. Working closely with Cornerstone Sales, Ms. Owen will launch a sampling program targeting grocery chains in the Western U.S. and will develop and oversee sales broker coverage for retail sales across all regions in the U.S.

"The opportunity in the United States for plant-based brands is major," says Komo operating subsidiary CEO Jeffrey Ma. "We're excited to have Staci Owens, who is based in Colorado, working to build out Komo's expansion in the US. Staci's experience across natural food categories and contacts in the industry will be key for our US strategy. We are extremely happy with the dedication of the team at Cornerstone Sales, who have been instrumental in the success of Komo's rapid retail expansion to date."

Staci Owens was formerly a US Regional Sales Manager for Nature's Path, a global brand with annual sales of $300 million, where she was responsible for multiple categories, from frozen waffles to single serve bars, with hundreds of cereal products in between. Staci also acted as National Sales Manager for Mass Grocery for Coconut Bliss, which created the first plant based ice-cream in 2005.

According to the Good Food Institute, the U.S. retail market for plant-based foods is worth $7 billion, up from $5.5 billion in 2019, and grew 27% in the past year.

Founded in 2018 in Vancouver, Cornerstone Sales is a Canadian natural products sales agency run on passion for emerging and values based brands. Darren Munro gave Cornerstone its name to reflect the foundational aspect of the support which he and his national team bring to Komo Comfort Foods and other manufacturers who seek to connect authentically with our shared shoppers across North America. Cornerstone Sales will oversee U.S. expansion from the Denver, Colorado area.

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. is a premium plant-based food company that develops, manufactures and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals that are always hearty, satisfying, and made with wholesome ingredients. At Komo, our mission is to help make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing our love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. We believe plant-based eating is the future and - Change can start with a single biteTM. Our experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreates vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100% plants. Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through our eCommerce website and a distribution network of online and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. Our operating subsidiary Komo Comfort Foods launched in 2021 with our flagship products: plant-based Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Chickenless Pot Pie and has recently launched a new line - Komo Plant-Based Meal HelpersTM - versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home. All of our products are 100% plant-based, made with wholesome ingredients, free from preservatives, and frozen for freshness. Freezing products is a natural and effective way of keeping food products for longer without having to use any preservatives. Komo's meals have a 1-year frozen shelf life. Komo also sells hot ready-to-eat meals in Metro Vancouver through Uber Eats and Skip the Dishes.

