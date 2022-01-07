EQS-News: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc / Key word(s): Funds

Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc: Completion of £35 million Funding Raise



07.01.2022 / 13:10

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc Completion of £35 million funding raise

Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc

7 January 2022 Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc ("Travelex" or the "Company") 7 January 2022 Travelex announces completion of £35 million funding raise Following the announcement made by Travelex on 13 December 2021, Travelex is pleased to announce that it has successfully concluded the raising of £35 million of additional funding following the issuance of an additional number of new money notes (in a face value amount of approximately £37.2 million) by the Company (the "Additional New Money Notes") and the connected issuance of ordinary shares in Travelex Topco Limited, which are stapled to the Additional New Money Notes. The Additional New Money Notes have the same terms and conditions and ISIN (XS2248458049) as the existing new money notes. An application will shortly be made for the Additional New Money Notes to be admitted to trading on the Vienna MTF (as operated by the Vienna Stock Exchange) and an announcement will be made once such admission has occurred. Enquiries: Travelex

For investor related queries:

Victoria.Benis-Lonsdale@travelex.com

Lan.Tang@travelex.com For other enquiries:

Press@travelex.com -END- This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

07.01.2022 This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com



