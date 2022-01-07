Cenntro Electric Group Unveils its iChassis Autonomous Driving Vehicle at CES 2022

The Future of Commercial Autonomous Driving Applications for Last Mile Delivery & Municipal Services to be Launched in the First Quarter of 2023

Company Receives Strong Interest from Multiple National Chains Across Food & Beverage & Parcel Delivery Services

FREEHOLD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2022 / Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD), a leading EV technology company with advanced, market-validated commercial vehicles unveiled its state of the art autonomous vehicle, the iChassis skateboard at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

The iChassis was engineered to redefine last mile delivery and supports new efficiencies for packages, good and services as well as related municipal services. The iChassis is operated by Cenntro's Smart App, a fully digitalized proprietary driving control system, powered by chips developed by Cenntro. Cenntro's Smart App can integrate with operating systems from Tier One OS providers.

Cenntro's iChassis integrates with third-party apps for different vertical uses including autonomous driving for municipal services from package delivery, mobile vending machine and delivery, city sanitation, city surveillance, auto transportation, and rescue services. iChassis production will begin by Q1 2023.

The iChassis opens a world of possibilities beyond everyday logistics

"The iChassis is revolutionary in logistics management resulting in efficiencies in both time and money," said Peter Wang, CEO of Cenntro Electric Group. "The reaction to the iChassis has been extraordinary. We have received interest from parcel delivery, food and beverage services, and grocery retail chains interested in mobile lockers that deliver on-demand to the customer's front door. The iChassis applications are only limited by one's imaginations."

About Cenntro Electric Group

CEG is a leading EV technology company with advanced, market-validated commercial vehicles. Cenntro leads the transformation in the automotive industry through scalable, decentralized production and fully digitalized autonomous driving solutions empowered by the Cenntro iChassis. Cenntro has sold and delivered 3300 commercial EVs in more than 26 countries as of December 2020. For more information about the company, please visit www.cenntroauto.com.

