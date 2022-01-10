Regulatory News:

Groupe SEB (Paris:SK) is pleased to announce the successful issue of a new Schuldschein of €350 million, completed in December 2021, split into 3 maturities of 5, 7 and 10 years.

From an amount initially targeted at €200 million, the placement was increased to €350 million due to very high oversubscription. The high quality orderbook exceeded €1,000 million, attesting once again to investors' confidence in Groupe SEB' strategy and outlook.

This new issue will enable Groupe SEB:

- to refinance financing instruments expired in 2021,

- to extend the average maturity of debt,

- to benefit from very attractive financing conditions.

Arrangers of this issue are Commerzbank, Helaba and Société Générale.

Groupe SEB also announces the closing in December 2021 of the revolving credit facility refinancing, for an amount of €990 million and a maturity of 5 years, with 2 extension options of 1 year.

Groupe SEB's short-term debt is rated A2 by Standard Poor's. Its long-term debt is unrated.

World reference in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 31 top brands including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 360 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness, and service to clients. Present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales of €6.9 billion in 2020 and has more than 33,000 employees worldwide.

