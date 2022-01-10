Calibre Scientific, Inc.: Calibre Scientific Acquires Medline Scientific, a UK-Based Distributor of Laboratory Consumables and Equipment

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Scientific is pleased to announce the acquisition of Medline Scientific, a distributor of laboratory consumables and equipment with headquarters in Oxfordshire, United Kingdom. Medline Scientific further enhances Calibre Scientific's growing distribution presence in the United Kingdom.



Medline Scientific is a premier distributor of laboratory products to a broad range of domestic and international institutions and organizations. The company's diversified customer base spans a variety of end markets including clinical, life science, industrial, and research. Medline Scientific's product offering, along with its 30-year history of providing exceptional service and support, have positioned the company as one of the leading independent distributors of laboratory consumables and equipment in the UK.

With this acquisition, Calibre Scientific further enhances its overall product offering in the laboratory supplies market and adds another scalable distribution operation to the company's portfolio. "We are excited to add Medline Scientific to the Calibre Scientific family," said Mike Brownleader, Chief Revenue Officer of Calibre Scientific. "Medline Scientific was our third acquisition of a UK distributor in 2021 and, together with our four existing manufacturing companies, Calibre Scientific now has seven life science tools and diagnostics businesses operating in the UK alone."

"For three decades, Medline Scientific has endeavored to support scientific innovation by providing exceptional sales support, comprehensive product choice and technical expertise," said Mark Duffy, Founder of Medline Scientific. "I am delighted to partner with Calibre Scientific: their vision aligns perfectly with ours, as does their overall growth strategy in the UK distribution market and beyond. Calibre Scientific is a great platform with the resources to take Medline to the next level, and I'm very excited to see what the future brings for Medline, as part of Calibre Scientific."

About Calibre Scientific

Calibre Scientific is a diversified global provider of life science reagents, tools, instruments,?and other consumables to the lab research, diagnostics, industrial, and biopharmaceutical communities. Calibre Scientific owns a portfolio of twenty-five life science and diagnostic companies that have an unrivaled ability to address the unique challenges of their respective markets. Our global reach extends to over 100 countries, empowering customers all over the world. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Calibre Scientific continues to expand its product offering and global footprint to laboratories across a wide array of verticals and geographies.

For more information, visit www.calibrescientific.com, or contact Brice Geoffrion, Director of Business Development, at bgeoffrion@calibrescientific.com, or +1 (310) 651-8285.