Nexen Tire to feature on 8th-gen Audi A6

WINGUARD Sports 2 winter tire to be fitted on the latest Audi A6

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexen Tire, a leading global tire manufacturer, today announced its WINGUARD Sport 2 tire has been selected as original equipment in sizes 225/60R17 99H on the eighth generation Audi A6.



The Audi A6 is the German manufacturer's flagship business-class sedan and one of Audi's best-selling executive model. The latest eight generation sedan boasts a sporty design, a broad body, powerful performance, outstanding fuel efficiency, and cutting-edge features for enhanced convenience and safety.

Nexen Tire's WINGUARD Sport 2 is a premium winter tire designed for luxury sedans and sports automobiles and has exceptional handling and braking capability on icy roads. It also performs outstandingly in terms of handling and braking in both wet and dry conditions.

The WINGUARD Sport 2 was rated as "recommendable" in Auto Bild's winter tire test. It performed excellently across all categories, including grip, handling, noise and ride, and fuel efficiency on snowy and wet roads. It was also recognized for its refined design by receiving a trophy at the German-based IF Design Awards.

Nexen Tire has been supplying original equipment to renowned vehicle brands including the Audi A3 and Porsche Panamera - a testament to Nexen Tire's exceptional quality and technology, and a trend the Company expects will continue and extent to other global premium carmakers.

About Nexen Tire

Nexen Tire, established in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer headquartered in South Korea. Nexen Tire, one of the world's fastest growing tire manufacturers, currently interacts with approximately 150 countries around the world and owns four manufacturing plants - two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong) and one in Qingdao, China. Another plant in Žatec, the Czech Republic has also begun operation in 2019. Nexen Tire produces tires for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks with advanced technology and excellence in design. Nexen Tire supplies OE tires to global car makers in various countries around the world. In 2014, the company achieved a grand slam of the world's top 4 design awards for the first time amongst the various tire makers in the world.

