Montag, 10.01.2022
East Africa Metals: Süddeutsche aktuell: Hoffnung auf Frieden in Äthiopien
WKN: A14UH1 ISIN: SE0007075056 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.01.2022 | 16:05
Eolus Vind AB: All conditions fulfilled for the partnership between Eolus and Hydro REIN to develop a portfolio of up to 672 MW wind power

Hässleholm, Sweden, January 10th, 2022

On December 24th, 2021, Eolus announced that the company and Hydro REIN enters a partnership for joint development and realization of a portfolio of nine Swedish wind power projects in early development phase owned by Eolus. All conditions for the partnership agreement have been fulfilled and payment has occurred.

The portfolio which Hydro REIN have obtained 50% of consists of nine projects with an installed capacity of up to 672 MW located in SE3 and SE4 in Sweden. The projects are in early development stage and are expected to be commissioned during 2027-2032 pending all required permits being obtained.

For further information contact:

Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 70-265 16 15
Johan Hammarqvist, Head of Communications, +46 720 50 59 11

About Eolus:
Eolus Vind AB is one of the leading wind power developers in the Nordics. Eolus is active in the whole value chain from development of green field projects to construction and operation of wind farms. Eolus offers attractive and competitive investments in the Nordic and Baltic countries, Poland as well as the United States to both local and international investors. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed 666 wind turbines with a capacity of 1 414 MW. Eolus has signed contracts for about 1 330 MW of asset management services of which 921 MW are in operation and the rest under construction.

Eolus Vind AB has 36 500 shareholders. Eolus shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information about Eolus, please visit www.eolusvind.com

Attachment

  • 220110 Press release All conditions fulfilled for the partnership between Eolus and Hydro REIN to develop a portfolio of up to 672 MW wind power (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6c66425d-1460-4721-8b6d-559ccb442c6b)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
