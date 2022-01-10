Gratomic Inc.: Gratomic Announces Next Steps for Air Classification Equipment at its Aukam Processing Plant in Namibia

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2022 / Gratomic Inc. ("Gratomic", "GRAT," or the "Company") (TSXV:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(FSE:CB82) announces that it has initiated manufacturing on the Air Classification units for its Aukam Graphite Project processing plant in Namibia. The secondary enrichment program completes engineering on the upgrading circuit on the refining section of the plant.

Air Classification is a unique feature of the Aukam processing plant. This allows the Company to take advantage of the singular properties of vein graphite in a very effective and ecologically friendly manner, upgrading the carbon content at both the feed-end of the plant and at the final upgrading circuit post processing.

This technology is patented (application pending) under US Patent 63/286,005, and the construction drawings for the required units were commissioned to D.E.N.M Engineering in Toronto, ON. This Air Classification technology was designed and developed by Robert Rice. Robert is a very accomplished Metallurgical Engineer, with over 50 years of experience in the development of many mining and milling engineering projects. He has created equipment design and applications for a very wide variety of minerals. His development of the air classification system was designed to eliminate the screening process. Screening of crushed ore has been around for over 100 years but the process is limited to material size. Having the ore separated by size is only one part of the process. Air classification separates the ore by size, weight and shape allowing for the fully disseminate minerals to be released and separated from the waste material. The inclusion of the full sized air classification systems at the Akum project is a first for the mining industry. The system has two main objectives: first, at the front end of the mill to separate out waste material and remove any free flowing material (ready for market material); and second, at the finishing end of the mill to raise the purity of the graphite to the industry standard for anode material.

*General view drawing of Air Classification unit

The manufacturing process will take place in parallel with the wet commissioning phase of the crushing and flotation circuits.

Armando Farhate, COO & Head of Graphite Marketing and Sales, says, "Air Classification is one of the many things that surfaced from the out-of-the-box thinking mentality of our team, and will help set us apart from the pack in the graphite community."

"Technological advances in mineral processing continuously shape the way in which graphite is economically upgraded into commercial specifications. We consider that this Air Classification technology will revolutionize Gratomic's approach in further industrializing assets around the world in an environmentally friendly manner," states Arno Brand CEO & President.

About Gratomic

Gratomic is focused on introducing an exceptional anode material to the global electric vehicle and energy storage supply chains. True to its roots as an exploration and mining company, Gratomic aims to achieve full operational capabilities in 2022 on its Aukam Graphite Project and continues to diversify its assets into a multi-national company with various projects globally. Large quantities of its naturally high-quality vein graphite have been shipped for testing to confirm its viability as an anode material. Gratomic is confident that the results will provide a unique competitive advantage in its desired target markets.

The Company's recent collaboration agreement with Forge Nano has advanced the developments on its graphite finalization phase for the micronization, spheronization, and the patented ALD coating of its Aukam vein graphite for use in lithium-ion batteries. Forge Nano is a global leader in surface engineering and precision nano-coating technology, using Atomic Layer Deposition.

GRAT has two outstanding off-take purchase agreements with TODAQ and Phu Sumika with contract fulfillment slated to begin in 2022. Gratomic plans to deliver mine-to-market traceability through its partnership with deeptech company TODAQ by providing documented tracking on all graphite generated at its flagship Aukam Graphite Project.

