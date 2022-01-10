The "Logistic Containers Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global logistic containers market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global logistic containers market to grow with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period from 2021-2027.

The study on logistic containers market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on logistic containers market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global logistic containers market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global logistic containers market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

What does this Report Deliver?

Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the logistic containers market. Complete coverage of all the segments in the logistic containers market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global logistic containers market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing transportation industry

Growing demand for specialized containers

Restraints

Global container shortage due to the Covid-19 pandemic

Opportunities

Strong global economic growth

Segment Covered

The global logistic containers market is segmented on the basis of container type, use, and end user.

The Global Logistic Containers Market by Container Type

Dry Storage Container

Flat Rack Container

Open Side Storage Container

Refrigerated ISO Containers

ISO Tanks

Special Purpose Containers

Insulated or Thermal Containers

Others

The Global Logistic Containers Market by Use

Transportation

Storage

The Global Logistic Containers Market by End User

Shipping

Automotive

Manufacturing

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Company Profiles

Daikin Industries Ltd

CIMC (China International Marine Container Group Co., Ltd.)

Maersk Container Industry

TLS Offshore Containers International Pvt Ltd

DCM Hyundai Limited (DHL)

YMC Container Solutions

Singamas Container Holdings Ltd.

Hanjin Shipping America LLC

Transworld Group

