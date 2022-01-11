Christchurch, New Zealand--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2022) - Pay It Now (PIN) - a multi-utility token on the Binance Smart Chain, is excited to announce the listing of the token on CoinMarketCap, just hours ago. The listing follows a fast-track listing process, with the project now looking to further its reflections, rewards and hashed-data propositions.

The listing on CoinMarketCap is the start of a proposed listing and marketing strategy - devised by the PIN team and its Coinpresso counterparts. Pay It Now will undergo a listing and marketing campaign throughout Q1 and beyond, designed to bring new holders and volume.





Pay It Now (PIN) Goes Live on CoinMarketCap

PIN Reflections Attracts New Crypto Projects

Just after the CMC listing, developers of the blockchain payment gateway confirmed two undisclosed crypto projects have expressed an interest in offering its holders $PIN rewards - in line with the new PIN reflections product rollout. PIN Reflections joins other use-cases including payments, data, and rewards-based, decentralized products.

The Pay It Now team has its focus set on actively developing its ecosystem of use-cases, with the "utility-first" approach seemingly provoking the interest of both business and blockchain counterparts. The two crypto projects to enquire about PIN Reflections join a host of businesses looking to use Pay It Now for its layer 2, hashed-data and rewards propositions.

Holder-selected Alternative Reflections

This new-found innovation in rewards options could potentially lead to similar rewards structures in the near future. $PIN pays holders in redistributed PIN for every transaction taking place throughout the ecosystem, at a rate of 1% per transaction.

$PIN holder rewards come by way of different avenues, since PIN has several different components to the expanding ecosystem. The PIN Data model is a subscription-based data storage service, offering blockchain-secured data storage. A company's entire business history can be stored from beginning to end using PINs hashed-data service.

PIN Utility gives PIN Rewards

Pay It Now has and is developing a variety of utility-based products. One such utility is the PIN rewards system. PIN rewards can potentially benefit website owners and retailers, customers and website users alike - through rewards in cryptocurrency for interacting and transacting. The rewards system looks to revolutionize subscriptions and web purchases - rewarding users in the $PIN token.

The layer-2 PIN Payment reduces excessive fees incurred in typical online transactions. The payment solution will eliminate gas fees, with the simple-to-use API easily added to the existing company or blockchain website - directly by the owner. Portions of processed transactions go to the website retailers and customers, with a percentage also going to token holders as rewards.

PIN Data was recently unveiled as another $PIN utility-based offering. With ransomware estimated to cost companies more than $235 billion by 2031, secure hashed-data storage options are on the list of priorities for most security-conscious companies both now, and into the future. This and other innovations by the PIN core team have seemed to make the community token a potentially more attractive rewards option to other projects, with one of the two interested tokens planning to offer holders the option to receive rewards in alternative reflections.

Pay It Now Marketing Catered To Users and Business

The Pay It Now team continues its effort to expand, with the development of PIN Payments and other utility-focused updates. A full scale marketing strategy is being implemented by Pay It Now alongside the team's expert crypto marketing agency - Coinpresso. The strategy developed and deployed by one of the industry's leading marketing firms heavily utilises SEO, content marketing and click funnels - with a view of bringing both businesses and users into the PIN ecosystem.

Further listings in addition to CMC will be acquired, to increase exposure and holders. The CMC listing is just the start of an as-of-yet undisclosed listing strategy, with a variety of exchange and listing-based conversations underway.

What's Next for Pay It Now?

The Pay It Now team is full steam ahead in looking to increase adoption of PIN, through an amalgamation of traditional B2B sales methods and digital marketing. The team remains focused on the growth of its community - through the onboarding of both traditional and crypto partners alike.

Pay It Now will continue to further conversations in the B2B space, to onboard more businesses and enterprises to PIN solutions. The Pay It Now platform will be updated over the coming days, including new landing pages and a refreshed whitepaper - as the team look to substantiate the foundations of the project for success going forward.

The token will also be listed on Altbase - an app for users to buy altcoins via credit/debit cards - within the next few weeks. A strategy to onboard both users and businesses is in place, with accomplishments being made on both fronts at this early stage of the project's development.

