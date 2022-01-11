F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: Roche introduces cobas infinity edge, a new open digital ecosystem for point of care professionals, driving improved patient outcomes and operational efficiencies in healthcare

Roche's new cloud-based platform connects patient test results, medical records and third-party applications, allowing professionals to monitor patients' health, adjust treatment protocols, and make quick data-driven patient care decisions anytime, anywhere within and across clinical settings.

The new digital ecosystem breaks down common information silos for point of care (POC) professionals, reducing costs and administrative burdens by connecting information securely and compliantly across devices, providers, and locations.

Cobas infinity edge is designed as an open platform, allowing healthcare professionals to easily access and adopt third-party innovators' new digital tools and medically-relevant applications via the Roche digital marketplace.





Basel, 11 January 2022 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today introduced cobas infinity edge, a secure and encrypted cloud-based platform for the integration and management of point of care data, available for use in clinical settings globally.



More people are using digital technologies in health than ever before. Only 15% of healthcare organisations are fully equipped to make quick data-driven decisions due to lack of data integration, multiple incompatible IT systems, and other information silos. With longer life expectancies, and more people living with chronic conditions, healthcare systems face growing pressure to manage more patient data and diagnostic information. Digital health ecosystems can help address these challenges.



The cobas infinity edge platform supports healthcare professionals in overcoming these challenges by bringing multiple capabilities together in one digital health ecosystem. Using applications, it facilitates professionals' ability to view and manage patient test results compliantly, while allowing the integration of this data into patients' electronic medical records (EMRs). It allows deploying new applications in a point of care device, such as the cobas pulse glucose meter, and connecting patient health information from this device in an easy, timely, secure way to various IT systems. Concurrently, it allows health professionals to access a marketplace of medically relevant applications to drive adoption of digital tools that improve patient care, by leveraging Roche's network of third party developers. Bringing all of these capabilities together, it breaks down information silos, ultimately driving improved patient care and operational efficiency within and across point of care clinical settings and hospital departments.



"Roche is pioneering digital innovations to solve operational and clinical challenges in healthcare," says Thomas Schinecker, CEO Roche Diagnostics. "With cobas infinity edge, we are introducing the infrastructure for a digital ecosystem in point of care. We have combined our ability to connect health data safely, securely and compliantly plus our deep healthcare expertise with a unique marketplace, where professionals can use Roche or third-party digital health solutions. We can accelerate digital adoption in healthcare and deliver access to health information anytime, anywhere, for improving patient care."



The cobas infinity edge solution suite is compliant with ISO27001, the international standard for information security for cloud-based products and compliant with GDPR and HIPAA data privacy regulations. Its digital ecosystem includes technologies to solve specific operational challenges in lab and hospital settings as well as a digital marketplace offering health-relevant applications from Roche and third-party innovative developers.



Following first commercial availability in select markets, Roche Diagnostics plans to offer the new digital platform in other markets globally throughout 2022 and 2023.



About cobas infinity edge suite of solutions

The Roche software solution suite called cobas infinity edge includes three modules: unite, scribe, and smart. Used together, the solution facilitates the ability of labs and hospitals to manage patient-testing devices (Roche and non-Roche) that measure clinical health parameters anytime, anywhere. cobas infinity edge also enables the deployment of third party applications into point of care devices. With this digital ecosystem approach, lab and hospital administrators can also better govern, update and manage use of near-patient testing devices - even remotely. The platform uses industry standard security technologies and processes to connect to electronic medical record systems (EMRs) as well as enabling remote installations, service and maintenance of devices outside the lab/hospital premises (e.g., clinics or pharmacies). This solution will bring more diagnostic capabilities - safely and securely - beyond the lab walls - closer to physicians and nurses at the points where clinical decisions are being made.



About Roche Diagnostics in digital health

With growing investments in digital capabilities, Roche is building on its expertise in science, medicine and technology to increasingly leverage data analytic tools and novel digital technologies to transform the way healthcare is delivered and managed for each patient. Our data-driven digital solutions empower labs, healthcare providers and patients to make informed, insights-based decisions across the entire care continuum - reducing costs to society and improving patient health outcomes in the process.



About Roche

Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people's lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics, as well as growing capabilities in the area of data-driven medical insights help Roche deliver truly personalised healthcare. Roche is working with partners across the healthcare sector to provide the best care for each person.

Roche is the world's largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management. In recent years, the company has invested in genomic profiling and real-world data partnerships and has become an industry-leading partner for medical insights.

Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to society. The company also aims to improve patient access to medical innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. More than thirty medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Moreover, for the thirteenth consecutive year, Roche has been recognised as one of the most sustainable companies in the pharmaceutical industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is active in over 100 countries and in 2020 employed more than 100,000 people worldwide. In 2020, Roche invested CHF 12.2 billion in R&D and posted sales of CHF 58.3 billion. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan. For more information, please visit www.roche.com .

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.



