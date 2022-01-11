

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - EV maker Tesla, Inc (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the company has decided to increase the price of Full Self-Drive feature by another $2000. The feature already costs around $10,000 at the moment.



Musk tweeted: 'Tesla FSD price rising to $12k on Jan 17.'



The recent hike will mean that the service will cost the owners almost $9,000 more than its first launch back in 2016 when it came out at $3000 added to another $5000 for 'enhanced autopilot.'



Back in 2019, the listing of Uber on the exchange was immediately followed by a hike in the price of FSD where Musk painted a picture of FSD supported Tesla vehicles will do the work while the owners will rest. Musk even went as far as to call Tesla an 'appreciating asset' as a Tesla will be able to earn more than $30,000 per year.



It has not always been a hiking story as well. Earlier in 2019, Musk reduced the price of FSD to $5000. For those who have already paid $3000 for 'enhanced autopilot', FSD would cost another $2000. And from April 2019 to October 2020, the price jumped to $10,000.



However, the feature is still in its Beta stage and far from being perfect. The road safety agency has already filed a complaint against the company for its 'Full Self-Drive' feature that has caused 17 injuries and at least one fatality in 11 crashes due to software issues. More recently, the company has also faced other problems with its FSD system as the latest update was activating the emergency braking system automatically.







